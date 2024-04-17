The Salted Lime Brings Mexican Food Favorites to Ameristar Casino in St. Charles

COURTESY PHOTO Churro cheesecake is one of the dessert options on the Salted Lime's menu.

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles at 1 Ameristar Boulevard has a new spot to get fast-casual Mexican cuisine.The Salted Lime is now open, serving an array of Mexican food favorites, including complimentary chips and salsa for the table, along with items like bean dip, guacamole, street tacos, build-your-own burritos, chimichangas, pork carnitas made with citrus- and cola-braised pork and more.They’ve also got plenty of margaritas, plus desserts like churro cheesecake and tres leches cake.The brightly colored space seats nearly 90 guests between the dining room and bar, which features custom murals of Latin American culture.The Salted Lime is the eighth culinary concept at the Ameristar and is open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.