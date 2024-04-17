The Salted Lime Brings Mexican Food Favorites to Ameristar Casino in St. Charles

  1. Food & Drink
The new eatery is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

By
Apr 17, 2024 at 6:00 am
The Salted Lime's brightly colored space can seat up to 90 guests.
The Salted Lime's brightly colored space can seat up to 90 guests.
Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles at 1 Ameristar Boulevard has a new spot to get fast-casual Mexican cuisine.

The Salted Lime is now open, serving an array of Mexican food favorites, including complimentary chips and salsa for the table, along with items like bean dip, guacamole, street tacos, build-your-own burritos, chimichangas, pork carnitas made with citrus- and cola-braised pork and more.

They’ve also got plenty of margaritas, plus desserts like churro cheesecake and tres leches cake.

Churro cheesecake is one of the dessert options on the Salted Lime's menu. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
Churro cheesecake is one of the dessert options on the Salted Lime's menu.

The brightly colored space seats nearly 90 guests between the dining room and bar, which features custom murals of Latin American culture.

The Salted Lime is the eighth culinary concept at the Ameristar and is open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.
Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant(5912 Hampton Avenue, 314-833-5550)Formerly known as the One Way Cafe, this place is fantastic no matter what you call it. RFT food critic Cheryl Baehr flipped out over the beef torta. She described it as “like the best pot roast you’ve ever had”, with beef so tender that it falls apart at the mere suggestion of a fork.
Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas(2730 McNair Avenue, eatarzolas.com)The steak fajitas at Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas are less a dish and more of a religious experience. The quesadillas, too, set the standard of the form. And don’t skip the burritos. OK, you’re actually going to have to go to Arzola’s multiple times. Brew Tulum Specialty Coffee Experience(5090 Delmar Boulevard, Unit B; brewtulum.com)Brew Tulum is a cafe, roastery and restaurant that has evolved from a Tulum-based specialty coffee supplier into a thrilling celebration of Mexican coffee and culinary culture. If you want a meal of vibrant food followed by world-class coffee, Brew Tulum is ready to provide. Diana's Bakery(2843 Cherokee Street, 314-771-6959)This Mexican bakery on Cherokee Street sells the best churros in town. The neighborhood focal point also offers cake, flan, turnovers and all other manner of dough-filled treats like sweet and savory empanadas. (For a heavenly experience, don't skip the lemon empanada.) Fonda la Poblanita(3830 Morgan Ford Road, orderfondalapoblanita.com)Fonda la Poblanita offers authentic Mexican dishes that can be difficult to find elsewhere in St. Louis. Make sure to try their huaraches (open-faced sandwiches named for their resemblance to sandals) and their machetes (basically two-foot-long treats akin to a quesadilla). La Tejana Taqueria(3149 North Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Ann; latejanastl.com)Everybody knows that the best tacos come from strip malls and we’ve been saying for years that La Tejana Taqueria has some of the best tacos in St. Louis. From steak, carnitas and chicken to tongue, pork skin or goat, owners Antonio and Brenda Garcia serve up dazzling dishes in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Chava’s Mexican Restaurant(Two locations including 925 Geyer Ave, chavasmexican.com)If you’re in Soulard but you wish you were on Cherokee Street, Chava’s Mexican Restaurant will hook you up with some spice. Serving up Tex-Mex flavors next to Soulard-style margaritas (read: strong ones), Chava’s is the perfect placed for a drink and some fried tacos.
