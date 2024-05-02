  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News

The Wood Shack Will Close After 6 Years in Soulard

The restaurant will end its service Saturday with a "fun food and drink farewell"

By
May 2, 2024 at 12:16 pm
The Wood Shack moved to the former Twisted Ranch space last year.
The Wood Shack moved to the former Twisted Ranch space last year. Nina Giraldo
Share on Nextdoor
Not even a year after the Wood Shack relocated to a bigger location at 1731 South 7th Street, the Soulard smokehouse is closing.

The Wood Shack announced its forthcoming closure on Instagram this morning, writing "Thank you so much dining with us. Now it's our dinner time. We are sorry to tell you we are closing. We would like to thank all of our wonderful loyal customers and friends for supporting us for all of these years!!"

Its last day of service will be Saturday with a "fun food and drink farewell" from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until the restaurant runs out of food and drink. It will be selling meat by the pound and offering reduced price drink specials.

"This event will help support our staff while they are looking for new employment along with helping the Wood Shack pay a few end bills," the restaurant wrote.

Owners Hope and Chris Delgado opened the Wood Shack in 2017. It soon became known for its smoked meats and sandwiches. Former RFT Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr wrote glowingly of its Soulard Primer, "a prime-rib sandwich that puts to shame every roast-beef sandwich that came before it."

The Wood Shack moved to the two-floor location that had formerly been Twisted Ranch in summer 2023 with plans to expand its menu and events.

“We want everybody who walks in to feel a part of the family and have a great experience, great food and great drinks,” General Manager Dustin Krueger told the RFT at the time. “When I talk about all the different ways to come in and enjoy the place, that’s exactly what I want.”

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

13 New St. Louis Restaurants You Should Try ASAP

Dishes from Burger Champ in Maplewood
Salads from Neon Greens in The Grove Three Sixty Westport in Maryland Heights Cachapas at Amaizing Arepa Bar in downtown St. Louis Nate Burrows, co-owner of Stews Food & Liquor in Soulard Jinzen Fusion Cuisine in Clayton Dishes from The Biscuit Joint in downtown St. Louis
Click to View 13 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Original Crusoe's Closes, Plans to Reopen in Bevo Mill

By Sarah Fenske

The Original Crusoe's was a fixture in Dutchtown for 45 years.

Dirty 20 Nerd Bar Opens Saturday, Bringing Ballwin a Dungeons & Dragons Hub

By Sarah Fenske

From left, managers Joe Mounce and Justin Mills, along with owners Jason Moughton and Ruth Camburn, are preparing for the opening day of Dirty 20.

Donut Drive-In to Open New Location in Brentwood This Spring

By Alexa Beattie

Donut Drive-In will be opening its new Brentwood location next month.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe