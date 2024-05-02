The Wood Shack Will Close After 6 Years in Soulard

Not even a year after the Wood Shack relocated to a bigger location at 1731 South 7th Street, the Soulard smokehouse is closing.
The Wood Shack announced its forthcoming closure on Instagram this morning, writing "Thank you so much dining with us. Now it's our dinner time. We are sorry to tell you we are closing. We would like to thank all of our wonderful loyal customers and friends for supporting us for all of these years!!"
Its last day of service will be Saturday with a "fun food and drink farewell" from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until the restaurant runs out of food and drink. It will be selling meat by the pound and offering reduced price drink specials.
"This event will help support our staff while they are looking for new employment along with helping the Wood Shack pay a few end bills," the restaurant wrote.
Owners Hope and Chris Delgado opened the Wood Shack in 2017. It soon became known for its smoked meats and sandwiches. Former RFT Dining Critic Cheryl Baehr wrote glowingly of its Soulard Primer, "a prime-rib sandwich that puts to shame every roast-beef sandwich that came before it."
The Wood Shack moved to the two-floor location that had formerly been Twisted Ranch in summer 2023 with plans to expand its menu and events.
“We want everybody who walks in to feel a part of the family and have a great experience, great food and great drinks,” General Manager Dustin Krueger told the RFT at the time. “When I talk about all the different ways to come in and enjoy the place, that’s exactly what I want.”
