Up Late to Open Second Location on the Delmar Loop

It is planning to open in the former home of Chicken Out

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Up Late
Mabel Suen
Chef-owner Nathan Wright at Up Late's original location in south city.
Get ready to stay up late on the Loop.

Up Late (1904 South Vandeventer Avenue), the popular late-night eatery that opened last spring inside World's Fair Donuts, announced today it will be opening a second outpost on the Delmar Loop. The eatery said it would open at 6197 Delmar Boulevard, which was previously home to Chicken Out.

An RFT staff favorite (to put it mildly), Up Late has won a big following not only for staying open until 4 a.m., but also for what critic Cheryl Baehr describes as "easy, straightforward sandwiches," but ones where the chef puts the "care into them and nails the small details to make them memorable."

As for the new location, owners Nathan Wright and Jason Bockman write only, "We are hiring all positions, email [email protected] with 'stay up late' as the subject line. riding this to the moon."

Up Late Serves Some of the Greatest Late-Night Food in St. Louis

Mabel Suen
About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
