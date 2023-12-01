Up Late to Open Second Location on the Delmar Loop

Up Late (1904 South Vandeventer Avenue), the popular late-night eatery that opened last spring inside World's Fair Donuts, announced today it will be opening a second outpost on the Delmar Loop. The eatery said it would open at 6197 Delmar Boulevard, which was previously home to Chicken Out.
An RFT staff favorite (to put it mildly), Up Late has won a big following not only for staying open until 4 a.m., but also for what critic Cheryl Baehr describes as "easy, straightforward sandwiches," but ones where the chef puts the "care into them and nails the small details to make them memorable."
As for the new location, owners Nathan Wright and Jason Bockman write only, "We are hiring all positions, email [email protected] with 'stay up late' as the subject line. riding this to the moon."
