Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Welcome Neighbor STL to Serve Up Meals From 7 Countries at Carnival

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge Welcome Neighbor STL is the community partner for Washington University's ThurtenE Carnival. - COURTESY WELCOME NEIGHBOR STL
Courtesy Welcome Neighbor STL
Welcome Neighbor STL is the community partner for Washington University's ThurtenE Carnival.

Welcome Neighbor STL is gearing up to do its biggest event yet, and director Jessica Bueler is thrilled.

The nonprofit has partnered with Washington University’s ThurtenE Carnival in order to bring meals from refugee chefs into the mix. ThurtenE Carnival is the oldest and largest student-run carnival in the United States, tracing its roots back to 1904. While the event has been put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returns April 8 through April 10.

Bueler details that organizers of the carnival reached out last fall, and once they got to talking, both organizations realized it was meant to be.

“It was just a perfect fit for us to be able to help jump in and provide food for the event,” Bueler tells the RFT. “And then they provide this amazing, incredible platform for our refugee cooks to be able to share their culture and their food and to be able to earn a meaningful income.”

Meals will hail from Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Afghanistan, Iraq, India and Kurdish culture. Each menu is available for pre-order online, and there will be a la carte items for sale at the carnival. One of the carnival's organizers, Kathryn Reisner, says that “hundreds of students from more than 35 student groups are excited to welcome the St. Louis community to our campus.”

“There will be something for everyone,” Reisner adds, “From music from WashU a cappella groups to grilled burgers from ZBT fraternity to sports challenges from the women’s crew team and the Rugby Club. There has never been a ThurtenE this diverse.”

Another exciting piece is in store for the carnival, Bueler tells the RFT. A Kurdish refugee is preparing one of the menus, and her husband is tagging along to perform with his tambur, a Kurdish instrument, at the event. The director says Welcome Neighbor often features his performances on their Facebook group, and the posts are extremely popular with their audience. Other highlights of the carnival include cultural dances, interactive games and other musical performances.

Bueler details there are 250 meals being prepared for the event – a scale Welcome Neighbor hasn’t seen. Normally, for their supper clubs, eight volunteers are required in order to make a drive through event successful. This one will require over 100 volunteers, and more are still needed. Bueler is confident that St. Louisans will step up to help; she says that it’s amazing to see the community come together, help new arrivals to St. Louis celebrate their culture and to have those same refugees share their food and culture with the region.

COVID-19 has long kept St. Louisans indoors to protect each other, and as case rates decline, Bueler is ready to see people try the meals and be blown away.

“Once people try the food from these different countries, every single time, the response is the same. They're like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ ‘Cause it's something they've never had before,” Bueler says. “And so like getting that opportunity to get in front of new people and for them to try this food, I think it's gonna create a really amazing opportunity for these refugee women to cook for people again, and to get hired for other catering events. So I think that's the biggest takeaway and the biggest impact is that they're gonna get to share their food and then hopefully, that they can get more sales in the future to support their families.”

The carnival takes place April 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and April 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can pre-order their meals through WelcomeNeighborSTL.org, as well as sign up to volunteer at the event. Meals cost $14 per plate, with 90% of all proceeds going to the refugee chefs.

Admission to get into the carnival is free, and ride tickets can be purchased on site or online for a discounted rate; all-you-can-ride wristbands on Friday night are $20. Rides will cost between two to five tickets per attraction; find more information on ThurtenE.org.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jenna Jones

More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Commonwealth features dishes such as cast iron scallops with anise scented carrot puree, braised leek, mushroom, lardon, and charred lemon beurre blanc.

Commonwealth Provides Classic Fine Dining Done Right [PHOTOS]
Garden omelet and french toast with blueberries.

Silver Pancake House Offers Simply Delicious Breakfast Fare [PHOTOS]
Crispy chicken sandwich with chicken breast, dill pickles and lettuce

Chicken Scratch Crafts Food So Good That It Will Make You Lose Your Mind [PHOTOS]
Croquettas with country ham, olives and sherry vinaigrette.

St. Louis' Tempus Pays Attention to Every Detail [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

UKraft's third location is now open in Chesterfield.

Nick Bognar Dishes on His Forthcoming Restaurant, Sado

By Cheryl Baehr

Nick Bognar and his family will open Sado on the Hill this fall.

St. Louis' Newest LGBTQ Bar Prism Is Anything But a Drag

By Jenna Jones

Prism is the Grove's newest LGBTQ+ bar.

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Natasha's Will Close April 30, Transition to New Concept as Its Matriarch Retires

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Commonwealth Dazzles with Flawless Upscale Dining

By Cheryl Baehr

Sous chef Sierra Eaves and executive chef Scottie Corrigan are doubling down on fine dining at Commonwealth.

Review: Silver Pancake House Is a Delightful Daytime Gem

By Cheryl Baehr

Silver Pancake House offers a wide range of classic breakfast and lunch fare.

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

By Cheryl Baehr

Review: Chicken Scratch's Rotisserie Fare Is Perfection of the Form

Review: Tempus Delivers a Stunning Dining Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

Tempus, Ben Grupe's stunning debut restaurant, succeeds by paying attention to every detail.

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us