100s of St. Louis Musicians Sign Letter Critical of KDHX Leadership

KDHX (88.1 FM) leadership has been bending over backwards of late to try to spin the turmoil that has engulfed the station for the last 12 months into a positive, with Executive Director Kelly Wells claiming in a statement earlier this month that the station is "seeing so much enthusiasm with our new direction" while Board President Gary Pierson noted that they are "so pleased to see these positive results."Meanwhile, a letter calling for new leadership signed by hundreds of St. Louis musicians started making the rounds last night. Written by Brian Andrew Marek (the Vertigo Swirl, Rubberstamp Records), Jorge A Valcárcel (Boxcar), singer-songwriter Sheila Shahpari and blues bassist Tecora Morgan, the letter has collected some 370 signatures (and counting) from fellow musicians from across all genres of the St. Louis scene in less than 24 hours.Prominent names include Kevin Koehler (Illphonics, Obviously Offbeat), Sean Canan (Sean Canan's Voodoo Players), Brian McClelland (Whoa Thunder, Blip Blap Video), Steve Ewing (the Urge), Matt Harnish (Bunnygrunt), multiple members of the Funky Butt Brass Band, Melinda Cooper, Tonina Saputo, Beth Bombara, the entirety of Fister, Javier Mendoza, Paul Niehaus IV, the entirety of Bruiser Queen, Robert Bell (MU330) and Corey Goodman (Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship), among many others."We, the musicians of St. Louis (and beyond), say enough is enough," the letter reads in part. "We have been among the hardest hit by these reckless actions. For many of us, KDHX was the first station to ever play us on the radio. It took a DJ who cared enough about the community and our music to make that happen."KDHX was the only station to invite us on air and work with us to grow the music scene," it continues. "But so much of this is gone now, resulting in scores of missed opportunities for the city. While many DJs still support our music, many of our greatest champions have been forced out; the special bond between KDHX and the musical community has been shattered."The letter blames Wells and Pierson for severing that bond, saying their "mass firing of volunteer DJs, with dozens more resigning in solidarity, sparked a mass outcry that has fallen on deaf ears. Management has doubled down on a 'bold new vision' that is neither bold nor new. It is heartless and misguided, and it leaves thousands of listeners out in the cold."Its authors furthermore take issue with KDHX leadership's painting of the situation as one wherein they are merely attempting to diversify the station and severing ties with those who oppose that goal, pointing out that Wells herself "forced out multiple staff members and volunteers of color" in 2019 amid "credible accusations of racism and harassment" against her, as detailed in an in-depth Riverfront Times report from that year "The board of KDHX continues to implement its community sourced strategic plan, and is fully behind the staff and leadership team," KDHX Board President Pierson writes in response to anrequest for comment. "It’s unfortunate that many of the artists who signed this letter have had their music lifted up by KDHX. Many still have their music played on our station continuing their exposure in the community. KDHX will continue to spotlight musical talent from St. Louis and beyond."The letter is not the first high-profile missive this year from members of the community calling foul on KDHX's leadership. In January, a letter penned by Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker and the Royale’s Steve Smith gathered more than 160 signatures from St. Louis business leaders. It, too, takes aim at the station's leadership and calls for a change.“The station’s new direction, through board of director bylaw change, fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life that makes this region of confluences ‘KDHXland,'" the business leader letter reads in part.The constant public outcry has taken its toll on the station's finances, as even Wells herself admits. In a blog post published on the station's website earlier this month, she wrote that KDHX had lost more than a third of its donors amid the ongoing controversy. Still, as recently as last week, during an appearance on the station's Tangazo group-discussion program , Wells characterized the throngs of people upset with her and the board as a "small group." The station's underwriting account executive Jesse Hebisen, who also appeared on the show, also admitted the community outcry has made things tough, but suggested on a hopeful note that the money will come as KDHX "continue[s] to live out this mission."This week's letter from KDHX leadership's critics ends optimistically as well, if hopeful for a completely different outcome. Its authors say they envision "a future where KDHX thrives on genuine inclusivity and creativity, truly reflecting our diverse community, without cutting out its most valued contributors or destroying its brand.""As musicians and artists, we love KDHX, it concludes. "That is why we are calling for change. It is time for new leadership, leadership that is truly connected to the community, that listens to the community, and that inspires the trust of the community. It is time to return the exiled DJs to the air. Here's to a new chapter for KDHX, shaped by all of us dedicated to its resurgence."A full list of the names attached to Tuesday's letter as of Wednesday afternoon can be found below:Sheila ShahpariBrian Andrew Marek (The Vertigo Swirl)Jorge A Valcárcel (Boxcar)Tecora MorganLangen Elise Neubacher (The Defeated County)Rich Wooten (Memorexica)Dan C. RothJeff Hess (The Sunken Heads)Joe WilsonSpencer Marquart (Rough Shop)Auset SarnoJesse Irwin (Diesel Island)Ryan Koster (Mobile Alien Research Unit)Eric HallDaniel O'ConnellTony Estrada (All The Days, Rough Shop, BAJA(T), Dangerous Kitchen)Mike Schrand (Salt of the Earth / Mike Schrand)Sean GarciaAndy Ploof (Rough Shop, BAJA)Kevin Koehler (iLLPHONiCS & Obviously Offbeat)Brad Sarno (Auset, BAJA, Rough Shop)Ken Kase (Ken Kase/Corpus Alienum/Birthday People)Anne Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The Bob Band, The July Sisters)Nick BarbieriDave PearsonRobert Hedges (Vertigo Swirl)Stephanie Stewart (All the Days)Sammy Bee (Modillo)M FreihoffJonathan ParsonsDon V O'LaughlinNeil Fitzgerald (Lost Dog)Cara Ristau (The Meowzas)Mike Tiefenbrun (The Rotators, Mayor Taylor)Jack Petracek (Finn’s Motel, Mike Martin & the Sticky Keys, American Professionals, Rolltop Recording Studio)Meghan GohilMichelle Rae (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)Hamise Askew Sunkara (Che Sanchez)Dave Collett (Aquitaine, Lost Dog)Luke Sailor (SoulCity Organ Trio)Matthew Lesch (Matt "The Rattlesnake" Lesch)EJ Fitch (Kickstand)Tommy Halloran (Skamasala)Dave Harris (Free Dirt, The Janson Gates)Rob Matzker (Modillo)Dan Niewoehner (Danny Warner Band)Louis Guise (The Saw is Family - Rock Kickass)Joel Ferber (As the Crowe Flies)Dave Drebes (Breathing Room)Kevin BowersJim MacGerard Erker (The Mighty Pines)Robin AllenMike Murano (The Mighty Pines)Ethan Jones (Dr. Zhivegas, Broken Jukebox)Sean Canan (Sean Canan's Voodoo Players)Zion Albert (Zion Albert Lion Roots Productions)Darren P O’BrienRyan CallowayToby Mechem (The Grooveliner)Thomas Coriell (The Red-Headed Strangers, Sadie Hawkins Day Stringband)Charlie Cerpa (Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue, Sean Cannon’s Voodoo Players, Funky Butt Brass Band)Darian Wigfall (DJ Whiz)Mary Ann Young Schulte (Arcadia Orchestra)Taryn MichelsonLacie Williams (Prairie Rehab)Jim Peters (Funky Butt Brass Band)John Higgins (Liquid Gold, Thayne Bradford Duo)Michael Martin (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)Brian McClelland (Whoa Thunder & Blip Blap Video)Steve Dachroeden (Jeffy And The Sunken Heads)Rick Dachroeden (Night Parks)Kevin Schneider (The Jag-Wires, Thee Fine Lines, The Uppers)Matt Harnish (Bunnygrunt)Lij Shaw (Enormous Richard, Green Eggs and Spam, The Toy Box Studio)Brian Fleschute (ZANTIGO!)Billy Moran (BoogieFoot, Elly May's Kritters)Tony Cornejo (The Danged)Matty Coonfield (Bug Chaser)Steve Scariano (Finn's Motel, The Love Experts, Mike Martin & The Sticky Keys)Steve Dawson (Dolly Varden)Ivan Soliton (Holy Nitemare)Richard Hibbs (Mound City Slickers)Ron Sikes (Funky Butt Brass Band)Aaron Chandler (Funky Butt Brass Band)Adam Hucke (Funky Butt Brass Band)Cody Henry (Funky Butt Brass Band)John LoganEthan Leinwand (Miss Jubilee, The Bottlesnakes)Suzie Gilb (Suzie Cue)John BlandfordDanny Kathriner (All The Days, Colonel Ford, Kickstand)Amy Hawkins (Robbie & the Rockin’ Fools)Joe MeyerGregory Comer (Breathing Room)Brian CurranBrad Jackson (The Fighting Side)Seth Barnhart (The Fighting Side)Brian Lee Bauer (River Despair)Ryan WasobaJerry MazzucaMichael Bauermeister (Michael and Gloria)Asako KubokiScott Swartz (Prairie Rehab)Kari Liston (The Bottoms Up Blues Gang)Katie Jones (Violin/Viola/Vocals for Dana Anderson and John Krane, Baroness in Philadelphia, Kvelertak and Granem in Norway. Thank you forever to Chris Ward for featuring my solo work on KDHX.)Rich Stewart (Benbow City Shuffle)Angelina McLaughlin-Heil (Director of Highland Music School)Tonina Saputo (Tonina)Kyle Work (Thor Axe/BLASTAR)Tim Rakel (The May Day Orchestra, The Union Electric)Rob Nugent (Playadors, Lustrelights, Starwolf, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Review)Sean Belt (The Mound City Slickers)Chris Turnbaugh (The Gorge)Gloria Attoun (Michael and Gloria)Molly Simms (Miss Molly Simms)Lori Baron (Boxcar)Taj WeekesZachary Lorentz (Oddsoul and the Sound)Melinda Cooper (Town Cars, The Union Electric, Lavender Country)Nick Pence (The Bottlesnakes, The Dust Covers, The New Missouri Fox Hunters)Steve Carosello (The Love Experts, Palaver)Glenn Burleigh (The Union Electric, various acts on pedal steel)Jason SwaglerAlex Carlson (Trigger 5)Pete Lombardo (The Service)Phil Wright (Alligator Wine, Scandaleros)Tim McAvin (Karate Bikini)Jake DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)Cree RiderTim Moody (Alligator Wine, Grateful Trio, Naked Groove)Shawn Hartung (Madahoochi)Sean Anglin (Alligator Wine, Phuego, SCVP)Heriberto Moreno (Madahoochi)Ranya Iqbal (St. Louis String Collective)Josip Capan (Alligator Wine)Brian SaxMichael Quintero (Mobile Alien Research Unit)Spence Harrison (Ranking Spence, Proletariat Punch, Nature Reserve)Evan Sult (Sleepy Kitty, Eleven Magazine)Steve EwingRebecca RyanMark Murdaugh (Atomic Junkshot)Janet Noe (Penny Candy)Dave Brickey (Dave Brickey & The 40 Pass)Miz Renee Smith (The Gentlemen Band)Jake DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)Kristina McGaughey (The Womprats)Marc Chechik (Melody Den)Christian Schaeffer (Prairie Rehab)Dave Muser (The Grooveliner)Derick Tramel (Al Holliday & the East Side Rhythm Band, The Grooveliner)Ryan Stewart (Hazard to ya Booty, The Grooveliner, Bootycoustic)Ellen Gomez (E & E Railroad)Vince CorkeryMike O'NeillJohn Ellis (E&E Railroad)Ranger Dave Montgomery (Friends of Bluegrass, Strange Rangers, Liquid Prairie)Farshid Etniko (Farshid Etniko)Valerie Kirchhoff (Miss Jubilee)Charles Tabing (The Mayday Orchestra, Stace England and the Salt Kings, Foster’s Satchel, Jackhead)Mary Williams DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)Emily WallaceJenny Wilson (Pineapple RNR)Ellen Hilton Cook (Ellen Hilton Cook / FNA Ellen the Felon)Benet Schaeffer (Ivas John Band)Taylor Streiff (The Taylor Streiff Trio, The Ivas John Band)Dominic Schaeffer (keokuk, Earwacks/Wax Theatricks, Leroy Pierson Band)Jon ErblichKevin Bachmann (Summer Magic, Essential Knots, Incurables)Stephen JaemesAlexander Jones (Renew Audio)John Hussung (The Mighty Pines, Falling Fences)Manik Myk (The Vertigo Swirl)Drew Aldrich (The Vertigo Swirl)Bob McMahon (Jeffy & The Sunken Heads, Prairie Rehab, Other People, Aquitaine)Paul Piccione (The Zonkeys, The Leather Husbands)Jimmy Truschel (The Roo Roos)Meghan Yankowskas (Boxwood Currents)Joshua James (Joshua James and The First Aid Kit)Seth Porter (Essential Knots, the Blind Eyes)Steven Deeds (Steven Deeds)Christopher Bachmann (Jesus Christ Supercar)Collin McCabe (Jesus Christ Supercar, Blinded by Stereo)Tom Blood Jr. (Jesus Christ Supercar)David AndersonBeth BombaraJason McEntire (Sawhorse Studios)Al Holliday (Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band)Hillary Fitz (Hillary Fitz Band)Zac Minor (Al Holliday, Miss Molly Simms Band)Jeff RitterKip LouiKenny Snarzyk (Fister)Marcus Newstead (Fister)Kirk Gatterer (Fister)Tony Barbata (Sleepy Rubies, John Henry, Karen Choi, Voodoo Players)Jim StevensDave Grelle (Playadors, Celebration Day, Master Blaster)Michael Aguirre (Big Mike / Blu City All Stars)Mat Wilson (Rum Drum Ramblers)Eileen GannonSue CosciaNate Hershey (Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, Alligator Wine, The Service, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue)Aaron Kamm (Aaron Kamm & the One Drops)Jordan Heimburger (Spacette)Heather Lawyer (Breathing Room)Matthew James (Mathias and the Pirates, Earthworms)Logan Perez (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)Colin Graham (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)Michael Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)Jill Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)Sam Avery (LOGE, Barnum Jack)Emily Higgins (Auntie Em and the Tornadoes)Jan MarraTom IrwinDave BlackJane GodfreyDerek Twesten (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)Spanky Manaois (Broken Jukebox)Sunyatta McDermott (CaveofswordS)Devon Cahill (Devon Cahill, The Defeated County)Dan Randant (Lucky Dan & Naked Mike, The Broken Hipsters, Wildstone Audio)Robin Winslow (Little Known Fact)Javier Mendoza (Javier Mendoza, Hobo Cane)Michael Newman (Lucky Dan and Naked Mike, Broken Hipsters, Forestwood Boys, and Naked Mike solo)Colleen Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The July Sisters)Tait Kelly (Pickin Buds)Justin Rose (Justin Rose & The Green Thumbs)Christopher GrabauLuke Hays (Pickin Buds, Burnt Toast)Bud RagerRich Fleetwood (Fleetwood and Family)Ryan Marquez (Fresh Heir, The People’s Key, The Belief Cycle)Donner Rusk (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)John BrightonSam Belcher (Solis Armada, The Runaway Grooms)Erin Enochs (Erin Jo)Ken Henry Laux (Prairie Travelers, Good for Nothin Band, Sailcat)Jody Carter (The Nonstop Reggae Crew & Nonstop Jazz Band)Dale Wilson (Mississippi Crossing)Lliam ChristyJoe Thebeau (Finn's Motel)Mike Fitzsimmons (The Homewreckers, Dave Brickey and the 40 Pass)Adam HarbisonPat Campbell (Wolf Creek)Ron Roskowske (Kingdom Brothers)Donny G (Donny n Friends)Hudson Harkins (Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats)Frank Bauer (Saxophonist)Mike PuglisiChris JohnsonMatt Von BehrenSean McGovernMarilyn HollandJohnny VegasBrian Schaefer (Warpeggio)Brett Pierce (BLASTAR, Lucid Violet)Nicci Bee (Helliphino)Ansel Cridland (The Meditations)Roger Germann (Groovy Butter Cakes, Sick String Roger)Bill BollBarney Brenneman (My Morning Smoothie)John Higgins (Bradford & Higgins, Liquid Gold)Patrick McCannTeresa Penrose (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)Mike Killian (THRAK-A King Crimson Tribute)Emery BesherAnnie ScheumbauerJered ChristopherBilly Highley (Highley Recommended)Paul MatulefBill Hamm (The Bedlam Brothers, Chasing The Milky Way, Fun With Cats)Dave Cicchetti (Boxcar, Obviously Offbeat, Depressed Section)Tim HalpinLori Cummins (Brick Houses, Mrs C)Wade Durbin (Town Cars, Pretty Little Empire)Elizabeth Van Winkle (DJ Blanche Deverheaux)Hannah Satterwhite (The Riverside Wanderers)Steve Nagy (One Tight Brown Shoe)Emery BesherDavid TorrettaAlex Riffle (RiverBend, Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs)Lori King (Lori King & Junction 63)Beth Tuttle (Beth Tuttle and Friends)Larry PontiousMike Philip (Long Sweet Minutes)Dan EubanksEd BarrJeremy Segel-MossLeslie SanazaroTodd Dillon (Huht, Broom, Solo)Ed BarrJon Weiss (Various)Michael WayneTommy Martin (Musician, instrument maker and former DJ at KDHX)Steven JonesMatthew Murdick (Soulard Blues, Blues Keyboardist)Chad White (The People’s/ Barnum Jack)Andy RooseMatt TimsonTom MasonMichael CraftsErin O'Toole (Wildflower Conspiracy)Keith Kettmann (Sunrise at Sea)Tracey KingJake ElkingMatt GrunwaldBrian Kasmarzik (Matthew James and the Highlights, Western States)Lisa Gay WilliamsIan Quattrocchi (huht)Bryan Rothenberg (Yesteryear)Dan EubanksEric Mitchell (Guitarist, JAM>SPACE)John EdwardsCarol Eder (Duo Classico)Dave Melson (Melody Den)Patrick Tuller (South City Winos)Jon Bonham (Jon Bonham and Friends)Elliott RanneyAnn HooverGrant Martin (The Opera Bell Band)Kristina DeYong (The Opera Bell Band, So Grand Polka Band, The Chardonnays)Brian Wiegert (Red-headed Strangers, Rulers)Lyla TurnerTony Vrooman (Vitamen A)Denny Nicholson (Rochambeau)Sean Belt (The Mound City SlickersLeah Osborne (One Way TrafficBrent Jones (People’s, Honky Tonk Airlines)Tung (Various Local Bands)Sarah PattersonDuke Sheppard (Pint & a Half)Gregory Taylor (Fatlighter)Chad White (The People’s and Barnum Jack)Jason Potter (Bruiser Queen)Sam Aubuchon (One Way Traffic, Graham Curry and the MO Fury, Barnum Jack)Sean Lenz (Thought Realm)Morgan Nusbaum (Bruiser Queen)Bill Michalski (Prune, Urban Blight Players)Paul Niehaus IV (Blue Lotus Recordings)Sarah Freihaut (Goldberry)Andy AmentJonathan Taylor (Giant Quintet)Billy Dechand (Doctor Special)Rose SinclairTazu Marshall (The Mercs /The R6 Implant / The Tennis Lesson / Zantigo!)Robert Ryan (Saint Louis Irish Arts)Robert Bell (Mu330)Penny NeyJeff Akerson (The Friday Jam Band)Scotti ImanTom Breiding (Solo artist and Bill Toms and Hard Rain guitarist)Terry Jones Rogers (Rogers & Nienhaus)Jordan Ross (Railhazer)Steve MortellaroAnne Stevenson (The Fade & Freelance Musician)Andrew B. WeilRobert Row (Root Down)Truman KennedyR.L. Schleicher (antiputer)Ags ConnollyDenny LaRueMae SouleMatt Stuttler (Shitstorm)John NellMark SheridanCorey Goodman (Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship)