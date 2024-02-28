100s of St. Louis Musicians Sign Letter Critical of KDHX Leadership

Meanwhile, a letter calling for new leadership signed by hundreds of St. Louis musicians started making the rounds last night. Written by Brian Andrew Marek (the Vertigo Swirl, Rubberstamp Records), Jorge A Valcárcel (Boxcar), singer-songwriter Sheila Shahpari and blues bassist Tecora Morgan, the letter has collected some 370 signatures (and counting) from fellow musicians from across all genres of the St. Louis scene in less than 24 hours.
Prominent names include Kevin Koehler (Illphonics, Obviously Offbeat), Sean Canan (Sean Canan's Voodoo Players), Brian McClelland (Whoa Thunder, Blip Blap Video), Steve Ewing (the Urge), Matt Harnish (Bunnygrunt), multiple members of the Funky Butt Brass Band, Melinda Cooper, Tonina Saputo, Beth Bombara, the entirety of Fister, Javier Mendoza, Paul Niehaus IV, the entirety of Bruiser Queen, Robert Bell (MU330) and Corey Goodman (Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship), among many others.
"We, the musicians of St. Louis (and beyond), say enough is enough," the letter reads in part. "We have been among the hardest hit by these reckless actions. For many of us, KDHX was the first station to ever play us on the radio. It took a DJ who cared enough about the community and our music to make that happen.
"KDHX was the only station to invite us on air and work with us to grow the music scene," it continues. "But so much of this is gone now, resulting in scores of missed opportunities for the city. While many DJs still support our music, many of our greatest champions have been forced out; the special bond between KDHX and the musical community has been shattered."
The letter blames Wells and Pierson for severing that bond, saying their "mass firing of volunteer DJs, with dozens more resigning in solidarity, sparked a mass outcry that has fallen on deaf ears. Management has doubled down on a 'bold new vision' that is neither bold nor new. It is heartless and misguided, and it leaves thousands of listeners out in the cold."
Its authors furthermore take issue with KDHX leadership's painting of the situation as one wherein they are merely attempting to diversify the station and severing ties with those who oppose that goal, pointing out that Wells herself "forced out multiple staff members and volunteers of color" in 2019 amid "credible accusations of racism and harassment" against her, as detailed in an in-depth Riverfront Times report from that year.
"The board of KDHX continues to implement its community sourced strategic plan, and is fully behind the staff and leadership team," KDHX Board President Pierson writes in response to an RFT request for comment. "It’s unfortunate that many of the artists who signed this letter have had their music lifted up by KDHX. Many still have their music played on our station continuing their exposure in the community. KDHX will continue to spotlight musical talent from St. Louis and beyond."
The letter is not the first high-profile missive this year from members of the community calling foul on KDHX's leadership. In January, a letter penned by Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker and the Royale’s Steve Smith gathered more than 160 signatures from St. Louis business leaders. It, too, takes aim at the station's leadership and calls for a change.
“The station’s new direction, through board of director bylaw change, fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life that makes this region of confluences ‘KDHXland,'" the business leader letter reads in part.
The constant public outcry has taken its toll on the station's finances, as even Wells herself admits. In a blog post published on the station's website earlier this month, she wrote that KDHX had lost more than a third of its donors amid the ongoing controversy. Still, as recently as last week, during an appearance on the station's Tangazo group-discussion program, Wells characterized the throngs of people upset with her and the board as a "small group." The station's underwriting account executive Jesse Hebisen, who also appeared on the show, also admitted the community outcry has made things tough, but suggested on a hopeful note that the money will come as KDHX "continue[s] to live out this mission."
This week's letter from KDHX leadership's critics ends optimistically as well, if hopeful for a completely different outcome. Its authors say they envision "a future where KDHX thrives on genuine inclusivity and creativity, truly reflecting our diverse community, without cutting out its most valued contributors or destroying its brand."
"As musicians and artists, we love KDHX, it concludes. "That is why we are calling for change. It is time for new leadership, leadership that is truly connected to the community, that listens to the community, and that inspires the trust of the community. It is time to return the exiled DJs to the air. Here's to a new chapter for KDHX, shaped by all of us dedicated to its resurgence."
A full list of the names attached to Tuesday's letter as of Wednesday afternoon can be found below:
Sheila Shahpari
Brian Andrew Marek (The Vertigo Swirl)
Jorge A Valcárcel (Boxcar)
Tecora Morgan
Langen Elise Neubacher (The Defeated County)
Rich Wooten (Memorexica)
Dan C. Roth
Jeff Hess (The Sunken Heads)
Joe Wilson
Spencer Marquart (Rough Shop)
Auset Sarno
Jesse Irwin (Diesel Island)
Ryan Koster (Mobile Alien Research Unit)
Eric Hall
Daniel O'Connell
Tony Estrada (All The Days, Rough Shop, BAJA(T), Dangerous Kitchen)
Mike Schrand (Salt of the Earth / Mike Schrand)
Sean Garcia
Andy Ploof (Rough Shop, BAJA)
Kevin Koehler (iLLPHONiCS & Obviously Offbeat)
Brad Sarno (Auset, BAJA, Rough Shop)
Ken Kase (Ken Kase/Corpus Alienum/Birthday People)
Anne Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The Bob Band, The July Sisters)
Nick Barbieri
Dave Pearson
Robert Hedges (Vertigo Swirl)
Stephanie Stewart (All the Days)
Sammy Bee (Modillo)
M Freihoff
Jonathan Parsons
Don V O'Laughlin
Neil Fitzgerald (Lost Dog)
Cara Ristau (The Meowzas)
Mike Tiefenbrun (The Rotators, Mayor Taylor)
Jack Petracek (Finn’s Motel, Mike Martin & the Sticky Keys, American Professionals, Rolltop Recording Studio)
Meghan Gohil
Michelle Rae (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)
Hamise Askew Sunkara (Che Sanchez)
Dave Collett (Aquitaine, Lost Dog)
Luke Sailor (SoulCity Organ Trio)
Matthew Lesch (Matt "The Rattlesnake" Lesch)
EJ Fitch (Kickstand)
Tommy Halloran (Skamasala)
Dave Harris (Free Dirt, The Janson Gates)
Rob Matzker (Modillo)
Dan Niewoehner (Danny Warner Band)
Louis Guise (The Saw is Family - Rock Kickass)
Joel Ferber (As the Crowe Flies)
Dave Drebes (Breathing Room)
Kevin Bowers
Jim Mac
Gerard Erker (The Mighty Pines)
Robin Allen
Mike Murano (The Mighty Pines)
Ethan Jones (Dr. Zhivegas, Broken Jukebox)
Sean Canan (Sean Canan's Voodoo Players)
Zion Albert (Zion Albert Lion Roots Productions)
Darren P O’Brien
Ryan Calloway
Toby Mechem (The Grooveliner)
Thomas Coriell (The Red-Headed Strangers, Sadie Hawkins Day Stringband)
Charlie Cerpa (Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue, Sean Cannon’s Voodoo Players, Funky Butt Brass Band)
Darian Wigfall (DJ Whiz)
Mary Ann Young Schulte (Arcadia Orchestra)
Taryn Michelson
Lacie Williams (Prairie Rehab)
Jim Peters (Funky Butt Brass Band)
John Higgins (Liquid Gold, Thayne Bradford Duo)
Michael Martin (Mike Martin and the Sticky Keys)
Brian McClelland (Whoa Thunder & Blip Blap Video)
Steve Dachroeden (Jeffy And The Sunken Heads)
Rick Dachroeden (Night Parks)
Kevin Schneider (The Jag-Wires, Thee Fine Lines, The Uppers)
Matt Harnish (Bunnygrunt)
Lij Shaw (Enormous Richard, Green Eggs and Spam, The Toy Box Studio)
Brian Fleschute (ZANTIGO!)
Billy Moran (BoogieFoot, Elly May's Kritters)
Tony Cornejo (The Danged)
Matty Coonfield (Bug Chaser)
Steve Scariano (Finn's Motel, The Love Experts, Mike Martin & The Sticky Keys)
Steve Dawson (Dolly Varden)
Ivan Soliton (Holy Nitemare)
Richard Hibbs (Mound City Slickers)
Ron Sikes (Funky Butt Brass Band)
Aaron Chandler (Funky Butt Brass Band)
Adam Hucke (Funky Butt Brass Band)
Cody Henry (Funky Butt Brass Band)
John Logan
Ethan Leinwand (Miss Jubilee, The Bottlesnakes)
Suzie Gilb (Suzie Cue)
John Blandford
Danny Kathriner (All The Days, Colonel Ford, Kickstand)
Amy Hawkins (Robbie & the Rockin’ Fools)
Joe Meyer
Gregory Comer (Breathing Room)
Brian Curran
Brad Jackson (The Fighting Side)
Seth Barnhart (The Fighting Side)
Brian Lee Bauer (River Despair)
Ryan Wasoba
Jerry Mazzuca
Michael Bauermeister (Michael and Gloria)
Asako Kuboki
Scott Swartz (Prairie Rehab)
Kari Liston (The Bottoms Up Blues Gang)
Katie Jones (Violin/Viola/Vocals for Dana Anderson and John Krane, Baroness in Philadelphia, Kvelertak and Granem in Norway. Thank you forever to Chris Ward for featuring my solo work on KDHX.)
Rich Stewart (Benbow City Shuffle)
Angelina McLaughlin-Heil (Director of Highland Music School)
Tonina Saputo (Tonina)
Kyle Work (Thor Axe/BLASTAR)
Tim Rakel (The May Day Orchestra, The Union Electric)
Rob Nugent (Playadors, Lustrelights, Starwolf, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Review)
Sean Belt (The Mound City Slickers)
Chris Turnbaugh (The Gorge)
Gloria Attoun (Michael and Gloria)
Molly Simms (Miss Molly Simms)
Lori Baron (Boxcar)
Taj Weekes
Zachary Lorentz (Oddsoul and the Sound)
Melinda Cooper (Town Cars, The Union Electric, Lavender Country)
Nick Pence (The Bottlesnakes, The Dust Covers, The New Missouri Fox Hunters)
Steve Carosello (The Love Experts, Palaver)
Glenn Burleigh (The Union Electric, various acts on pedal steel)
Jason Swagler
Alex Carlson (Trigger 5)
Pete Lombardo (The Service)
Phil Wright (Alligator Wine, Scandaleros)
Tim McAvin (Karate Bikini)
Jake DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)
Cree Rider
Tim Moody (Alligator Wine, Grateful Trio, Naked Groove)
Shawn Hartung (Madahoochi)
Sean Anglin (Alligator Wine, Phuego, SCVP)
Heriberto Moreno (Madahoochi)
Ranya Iqbal (St. Louis String Collective)
Josip Capan (Alligator Wine)
Brian Sax
Michael Quintero (Mobile Alien Research Unit)
Spence Harrison (Ranking Spence, Proletariat Punch, Nature Reserve)
Evan Sult (Sleepy Kitty, Eleven Magazine)
Steve Ewing
Rebecca Ryan
Mark Murdaugh (Atomic Junkshot)
Janet Noe (Penny Candy)
Dave Brickey (Dave Brickey & The 40 Pass)
Miz Renee Smith (The Gentlemen Band)
Jake DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)
Kristina McGaughey (The Womprats)
Marc Chechik (Melody Den)
Christian Schaeffer (Prairie Rehab)
Dave Muser (The Grooveliner)
Derick Tramel (Al Holliday & the East Side Rhythm Band, The Grooveliner)
Ryan Stewart (Hazard to ya Booty, The Grooveliner, Bootycoustic)
Ellen Gomez (E & E Railroad)
Vince Corkery
Mike O'Neill
John Ellis (E&E Railroad)
Ranger Dave Montgomery (Friends of Bluegrass, Strange Rangers, Liquid Prairie)
Farshid Etniko (Farshid Etniko)
Valerie Kirchhoff (Miss Jubilee)
Charles Tabing (The Mayday Orchestra, Stace England and the Salt Kings, Foster’s Satchel, Jackhead)
Mary Williams DeLeonardis (The May Day Orchestra)
Emily Wallace
Jenny Wilson (Pineapple RNR)
Ellen Hilton Cook (Ellen Hilton Cook / FNA Ellen the Felon)
Benet Schaeffer (Ivas John Band)
Taylor Streiff (The Taylor Streiff Trio, The Ivas John Band)
Dominic Schaeffer (keokuk, Earwacks/Wax Theatricks, Leroy Pierson Band)
Jon Erblich
Kevin Bachmann (Summer Magic, Essential Knots, Incurables)
Stephen Jaemes
Alexander Jones (Renew Audio)
John Hussung (The Mighty Pines, Falling Fences)
Manik Myk (The Vertigo Swirl)
Drew Aldrich (The Vertigo Swirl)
Bob McMahon (Jeffy & The Sunken Heads, Prairie Rehab, Other People, Aquitaine)
Paul Piccione (The Zonkeys, The Leather Husbands)
Jimmy Truschel (The Roo Roos)
Meghan Yankowskas (Boxwood Currents)
Joshua James (Joshua James and The First Aid Kit)
Seth Porter (Essential Knots, the Blind Eyes)
Steven Deeds (Steven Deeds)
Christopher Bachmann (Jesus Christ Supercar)
Collin McCabe (Jesus Christ Supercar, Blinded by Stereo)
Tom Blood Jr. (Jesus Christ Supercar)
David Anderson
Beth Bombara
Jason McEntire (Sawhorse Studios)
Al Holliday (Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band)
Hillary Fitz (Hillary Fitz Band)
Zac Minor (Al Holliday, Miss Molly Simms Band)
Jeff Ritter
Kip Loui
Kenny Snarzyk (Fister)
Marcus Newstead (Fister)
Kirk Gatterer (Fister)
Tony Barbata (Sleepy Rubies, John Henry, Karen Choi, Voodoo Players)
Jim Stevens
Dave Grelle (Playadors, Celebration Day, Master Blaster)
Michael Aguirre (Big Mike / Blu City All Stars)
Mat Wilson (Rum Drum Ramblers)
Eileen Gannon
Sue Coscia
Nate Hershey (Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, Alligator Wine, The Service, Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue)
Aaron Kamm (Aaron Kamm & the One Drops)
Jordan Heimburger (Spacette)
Heather Lawyer (Breathing Room)
Matthew James (Mathias and the Pirates, Earthworms)
Logan Perez (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)
Colin Graham (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)
Michael Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)
Jill Jonas (Wayward Mountaineers)
Sam Avery (LOGE, Barnum Jack)
Emily Higgins (Auntie Em and the Tornadoes)
Jan Marra
Tom Irwin
Dave Black
Jane Godfrey
Derek Twesten (Silver Creek Bluegrass Band)
Spanky Manaois (Broken Jukebox)
Sunyatta McDermott (CaveofswordS)
Devon Cahill (Devon Cahill, The Defeated County)
Dan Randant (Lucky Dan & Naked Mike, The Broken Hipsters, Wildstone Audio)
Robin Winslow (Little Known Fact)
Javier Mendoza (Javier Mendoza, Hobo Cane)
Michael Newman (Lucky Dan and Naked Mike, Broken Hipsters, Forestwood Boys, and Naked Mike solo)
Colleen Williamson (Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, The July Sisters)
Tait Kelly (Pickin Buds)
Justin Rose (Justin Rose & The Green Thumbs)
Christopher Grabau
Luke Hays (Pickin Buds, Burnt Toast)
Bud Rager
Rich Fleetwood (Fleetwood and Family)
Ryan Marquez (Fresh Heir, The People’s Key, The Belief Cycle)
Donner Rusk (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)
John Brighton
Sam Belcher (Solis Armada, The Runaway Grooms)
Erin Enochs (Erin Jo)
Ken Henry Laux (Prairie Travelers, Good for Nothin Band, Sailcat)
Jody Carter (The Nonstop Reggae Crew & Nonstop Jazz Band)
Dale Wilson (Mississippi Crossing)
Lliam Christy
Joe Thebeau (Finn's Motel)
Mike Fitzsimmons (The Homewreckers, Dave Brickey and the 40 Pass)
Adam Harbison
Pat Campbell (Wolf Creek)
Ron Roskowske (Kingdom Brothers)
Donny G (Donny n Friends)
Hudson Harkins (Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats)
Frank Bauer (Saxophonist)
Mike Puglisi
Chris Johnson
Matt Von Behren
Sean McGovern
Marilyn Holland
Johnny Vegas
Brian Schaefer (Warpeggio)
Brett Pierce (BLASTAR, Lucid Violet)
Nicci Bee (Helliphino)
Ansel Cridland (The Meditations)
Roger Germann (Groovy Butter Cakes, Sick String Roger)
Bill Boll
Barney Brenneman (My Morning Smoothie)
John Higgins (Bradford & Higgins, Liquid Gold)
Patrick McCann
Teresa Penrose (Donneresa, Donner Party String Band)
Mike Killian (THRAK-A King Crimson Tribute)
Emery Besher
Annie Scheumbauer
Jered Christopher
Billy Highley (Highley Recommended)
Paul Matulef
Bill Hamm (The Bedlam Brothers, Chasing The Milky Way, Fun With Cats)
Dave Cicchetti (Boxcar, Obviously Offbeat, Depressed Section)
Tim Halpin
Lori Cummins (Brick Houses, Mrs C)
Wade Durbin (Town Cars, Pretty Little Empire)
Elizabeth Van Winkle (DJ Blanche Deverheaux)
Hannah Satterwhite (The Riverside Wanderers)
Steve Nagy (One Tight Brown Shoe)
Emery Besher
David Torretta
Alex Riffle (RiverBend, Graham Curry & The Missouri Fury, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs)
Lori King (Lori King & Junction 63)
Beth Tuttle (Beth Tuttle and Friends)
Larry Pontious
Mike Philip (Long Sweet Minutes)
Dan Eubanks
Ed Barr
Jeremy Segel-Moss
Leslie Sanazaro
Todd Dillon (Huht, Broom, Solo)
Ed Barr
Jon Weiss (Various)
Michael Wayne
Tommy Martin (Musician, instrument maker and former DJ at KDHX)
Steven Jones
Matthew Murdick (Soulard Blues, Blues Keyboardist)
Chad White (The People’s/ Barnum Jack)
Andy Roose
Matt Timson
Tom Mason
Michael Crafts
Erin O'Toole (Wildflower Conspiracy)
Keith Kettmann (Sunrise at Sea)
Tracey King
Jake Elking
Matt Grunwald
Brian Kasmarzik (Matthew James and the Highlights, Western States)
Lisa Gay Williams
Ian Quattrocchi (huht)
Bryan Rothenberg (Yesteryear)
Dan Eubanks
Eric Mitchell (Guitarist, JAM>SPACE)
John Edwards
Carol Eder (Duo Classico)
Dave Melson (Melody Den)
Patrick Tuller (South City Winos)
Jon Bonham (Jon Bonham and Friends)
Elliott Ranney
Ann Hoover
Grant Martin (The Opera Bell Band)
Kristina DeYong (The Opera Bell Band, So Grand Polka Band, The Chardonnays)
Brian Wiegert (Red-headed Strangers, Rulers)
Lyla Turner
Tony Vrooman (Vitamen A)
Denny Nicholson (Rochambeau)
Sean Belt (The Mound City Slickers
Leah Osborne (One Way Traffic
Brent Jones (People’s, Honky Tonk Airlines)
Tung (Various Local Bands)
Sarah Patterson
Duke Sheppard (Pint & a Half)
Gregory Taylor (Fatlighter)
Chad White (The People’s and Barnum Jack)
Jason Potter (Bruiser Queen)
Sam Aubuchon (One Way Traffic, Graham Curry and the MO Fury, Barnum Jack)
Sean Lenz (Thought Realm)
Morgan Nusbaum (Bruiser Queen)
Bill Michalski (Prune, Urban Blight Players)
Paul Niehaus IV (Blue Lotus Recordings)
Sarah Freihaut (Goldberry)
Andy Ament
Jonathan Taylor (Giant Quintet)
Billy Dechand (Doctor Special)
Rose Sinclair
Tazu Marshall (The Mercs /The R6 Implant / The Tennis Lesson / Zantigo!)
Robert Ryan (Saint Louis Irish Arts)
Robert Bell (Mu330)
Penny Ney
Jeff Akerson (The Friday Jam Band)
Scotti Iman
Tom Breiding (Solo artist and Bill Toms and Hard Rain guitarist)
Terry Jones Rogers (Rogers & Nienhaus)
Jordan Ross (Railhazer)
Steve Mortellaro
Anne Stevenson (The Fade & Freelance Musician)
Andrew B. Weil
Robert Row (Root Down)
Truman Kennedy
R.L. Schleicher (antiputer)
Ags Connolly
Denny LaRue
Mae Soule
Matt Stuttler (Shitstorm)
John Nell
Mark Sheridan
Corey Goodman (Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship)
This story was updated after publication to include a statement from KDHX Board President Gary Pierson.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed