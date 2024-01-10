50+ St. Louis Business Owners Sign Letter Critical of KDHX

The letter was co-written by Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker and the Royale’s Steve Smith

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge KDHX at Grand Center.
Jessica Rogen
KDHX at Grand Center.
KDHX critics and former volunteer DJs got a boost from a group of St. Louis business owners today.

More than 50 business owners signed onto a statement supporting the DJs who were ousted from the station last year. Co-written by Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker and the Royale’s Steve Smith, the statement, at slightly less than a page, covers everything from the importance of the independent radio station to St. Louis to harsh criticism of what the writers see as the flaws in the “top-down” management to a call for change. 

 “Our own organizations support and create community every day,” Parker and Smith wrote. “The station’s new direction, through board of director bylaw change, fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life that makes this region of confluences ‘KDHXland.’

“We can sympathize that it’s a tough job managing the many talents of KDHX, but the loss of nearly half of the on-air DJs represents a failure by the leadership. It’s a volunteer driven ‘community radio station.’ The wholesale purge of DJs is a reflection of poor management by failing to harness these longtime contributions.”

The letter ends with a call to return to shared governance, to bring back the former volunteer DJs and to create community within the station itself and the region.

The radio station’s board of directors is currently facing a lawsuit from critics who hope to oust some current members and seat the alternatives of their choice, something the board has resisted. Last month, the station’s community advisory board met for what critics say was the first time in three years. 

The RFT reached out to KDHX for comment and will update this story if we hear back. 

The business leaders who have signed on so far include:

Steven Smith - The Royale Food & Spirits
Jon Parker - Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale
Jeff & Randy Vines - STL-Style
David Kirkland - Turn Restaurant & David Kirkland Catering
Suzie Hanneke Westerbeck - Westwood Catering, Deli & Grocery
Jake Hafner - Civil Life Brewing Co.
Robyn Niesmann - The Mud House
Kitt Villasis-Corbin - La Patisserie by Kitt Villasis-Corbin
Eric Woods - The Firecracker Press
Joe Jackson - Jackson Pianos
Stan Chisholm - Screwed Arts Collective
Peter Cohen - Stringbean Coffee
Rob Connoley - Bulrush
Josh Stevens - Reedy Press
Eliza Coreill & Kenny Snarzyk - The Crow's Nest & Eat Crow
David Wolfe - Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
Doug Morgan - Saturn Lounge
Mike Tiefenbrun - Home Grown Trees
Brad Sarno - Sarno Music Solutions & Blue Jade Audio Mastering
John Parker - O'Connell's Pub & Jack's Joint
Matt Stuttler - The Sinkhole
Dave Drebes - Missouri Scout
Joshua Grigaitis - Pop’s Blue Moon
Tim Drescher - Kuva Coffee Company
Jessica Douglass - Flowers & Weeds
Mo Costello - MoKaBe's Coffeehouse
Mark Pannebecker - Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe
Andrew Ploof - Music Folk
Brian Lock - Universal Financial Group
Brian Hayes - D&H Truck & Trailer Repair
Denny Hammerstone - Hammerstone's
Stuart Keating - Earthbound Beer
Dan Trueman - Truemans Place
Chris Meyer - Kitchen Kulture / Songbird
Jesse Irwin - Carondelet Machanical, LLC
Jack Ellman - Central Garage
Jeremy Miller - Dead Wax Records
William Pauley - Confluence Kombucha
Scott Swanston - The Gramophone
Ted Wilson - Union Loafers
Lisa Govro - Big Heart Tea Co.
Andy Foerstel & Melissa Pfeiffer - Intoxicology
Robert Frank - Ferdworks
Rich Mueller - R L Mueller Popcorn & Supply
Andy Karandzieff - Crown Candy Kitchen
Sarah Miller - Switchgrass Spirits
Connie Gress - Every Body Massage
Janet Sanders and John Leible - Perpetua Iron LLC
Steve Pohlman - Off Broadway
Vince Valenza - Blues City Deli
Sarah Shelton - Girl Louie
Kate Estwing - City House Country Mouse
Kris Kleindienst - Left Bank Books

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
