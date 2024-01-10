50+ St. Louis Business Owners Sign Letter Critical of KDHX

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen KDHX at Grand Center.

KDHX critics and former volunteer DJs got a boost from a group of St. Louis business owners today.

More than 50 business owners signed onto a statement supporting the DJs who were ousted from the station last year. Co-written by Parker’s Table owner Jon Parker and the Royale’s Steve Smith, the statement, at slightly less than a page, covers everything from the importance of the independent radio station to St. Louis to harsh criticism of what the writers see as the flaws in the “top-down” management to a call for change.

“Our own organizations support and create community every day,” Parker and Smith wrote. “The station’s new direction, through board of director bylaw change, fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life that makes this region of confluences ‘KDHXland.’

“We can sympathize that it’s a tough job managing the many talents of KDHX, but the loss of nearly half of the on-air DJs represents a failure by the leadership. It’s a volunteer driven ‘community radio station.’ The wholesale purge of DJs is a reflection of poor management by failing to harness these longtime contributions.”

The letter ends with a call to return to shared governance, to bring back the former volunteer DJs and to create community within the station itself and the region.

The radio station’s board of directors is currently facing a lawsuit from critics who hope to oust some current members and seat the alternatives of their choice, something the board has resisted. Last month, the station’s community advisory board met for what critics say was the first time in three years.

The RFT reached out to KDHX for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

The business leaders who have signed on so far include:

Steven Smith - The Royale Food & Spirits

Jon Parker - Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale

Jeff & Randy Vines - STL-Style

David Kirkland - Turn Restaurant & David Kirkland Catering

Suzie Hanneke Westerbeck - Westwood Catering, Deli & Grocery

Jake Hafner - Civil Life Brewing Co.

Robyn Niesmann - The Mud House

Kitt Villasis-Corbin - La Patisserie by Kitt Villasis-Corbin

Eric Woods - The Firecracker Press

Joe Jackson - Jackson Pianos

Stan Chisholm - Screwed Arts Collective

Peter Cohen - Stringbean Coffee

Rob Connoley - Bulrush

Josh Stevens - Reedy Press

Eliza Coreill & Kenny Snarzyk - The Crow's Nest & Eat Crow

David Wolfe - Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Doug Morgan - Saturn Lounge

Mike Tiefenbrun - Home Grown Trees

Brad Sarno - Sarno Music Solutions & Blue Jade Audio Mastering

John Parker - O'Connell's Pub & Jack's Joint

Matt Stuttler - The Sinkhole

Dave Drebes - Missouri Scout

Joshua Grigaitis - Pop’s Blue Moon

Tim Drescher - Kuva Coffee Company

Jessica Douglass - Flowers & Weeds

Mo Costello - MoKaBe's Coffeehouse

Mark Pannebecker - Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe

Andrew Ploof - Music Folk

Brian Lock - Universal Financial Group

Brian Hayes - D&H Truck & Trailer Repair

Denny Hammerstone - Hammerstone's

Stuart Keating - Earthbound Beer

Dan Trueman - Truemans Place

Chris Meyer - Kitchen Kulture / Songbird

Jesse Irwin - Carondelet Machanical, LLC

Jack Ellman - Central Garage

Jeremy Miller - Dead Wax Records

William Pauley - Confluence Kombucha

Scott Swanston - The Gramophone

Ted Wilson - Union Loafers

Lisa Govro - Big Heart Tea Co.

Andy Foerstel & Melissa Pfeiffer - Intoxicology

Robert Frank - Ferdworks

Rich Mueller - R L Mueller Popcorn & Supply

Andy Karandzieff - Crown Candy Kitchen

Sarah Miller - Switchgrass Spirits

Connie Gress - Every Body Massage

Janet Sanders and John Leible - Perpetua Iron LLC

Steve Pohlman - Off Broadway

Vince Valenza - Blues City Deli

Sarah Shelton - Girl Louie

Kate Estwing - City House Country Mouse

Kris Kleindienst - Left Bank Books



[email protected]