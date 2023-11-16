KDHX Associates Sue to Remove Board Members and Seat Others

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare that the associates' September 26 meeting was valid

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 2:55 pm

click to enlarge KDHX at Grand Center.
Jessica Rogen
KDHX at Grand Center.
A group of KDHX associate members filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court yesterday, seeking to compel the community radio station to seat the board members that they voted in during a September meeting. They also are asking a judge to remove two members from the board whom they voted to oust at that same meeting.

The lawsuit represents the latest front in attempts by associates and former DJs who are deeply critical of KDHX President Gary Pierson and Executive Director Kelly Wells to challenge station leadership. More than a dozen DJs have been fired; at least 20 have quit.

Previously, the dissident members called a meeting on September 26 that brought out dozens of associates. It also briefly drew Pierson, who interrupted the gathering and insisted it was not a valid meeting.

The lawsuit seeks to force Pierson's hand by citing the station's bylaws to say that the meeting was properly called and that associate members have every right to choose three board members to represent them.

The members voted on September 26 to add Kip Loui, Courtney Dowdall and Darian Wigfall to the board and sought to oust board members Ray Finney and Franc Flotron. Yesterday's lawsuit was filed Loui, Dowdall and Wigfall, as well as longtime associate members Roy Kasten and Caron House.

The quintet filed the lawsuit against KDHX itself, as well as Pierson and the other individual board members. The suit notes that the board met on October 14 without Loui, Dowdall and Wigfall — and that the board's lawyer responded to a demand lawyer from the associate members by saying they do not consider the new board members' election to be valid. They expect the new board members to also be shut out of the board meeting scheduled for November 20.

"The Board is prohibiting the Associate Member Plaintiffs (and others who voted at the Meeting) from exercising their rights — and depriving them of their rights — by refusing to call a special meeting upon request, and by refusing to recognize the actions taken at the Meeting," the lawsuit alleges. "As a result, the Associate Member Plaintiffs (and others who voted at the meeting) have been disenfranchised. Their rights to elect directors and participate in KDHX's democratic process and community-based governance model have been denied."

The suit was filed by Andrew Scavotto of Stinson LLP.

KDHX at Grand Center.

KDHX Critics Form New Association, Plan Litigation: Drea Stein has dropped her lawsuit, but a broader effort is in the works

Associate Members of KDHX held a meeting to take a no confidence vote on two board members yesterday in the Central Stage space.

KDHX Volunteers Vote to Oust 2 Board Members After Mass DJ Firings: Board President Gary Pierson tried to stop the meeting, but organizers say the law is on their side

Ray was the first DJ to be fired this year.

KDHX Fires 10 More DJs, Despite Pending Legal Issues: This makes 13 DJs terminated so far this year


Nelly's Celebrity-Filled Black and White Ball Returns in December

By Jessica Rogen

Nelly.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 16 to 22

By Riverfront Times Staff

Ari Lennox will perform at Enterprise Center on Sunday, November 19.

'The City Is on Fire,' Says Spin of St. Louis' Music Scene

By Jessica Rogen

Torrey Holliday, the videographer behind the popular videography business, Torrey Production, is just one small facet of what makes St. Louis' music scene great.

Metallica Owned St. Louis Last Weekend — and Kicked Ass Both Nights

By Steve Leftridge

The Dome was packed full of Metallica fans, many on their feet.

My Morning Jacket Was in Top Form at Stifel Tuesday

By Steve Leftridge

My Morning Jacket wowed the crowd at St. Louis' Stifel Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

Brandy Clark Had Delmar Hall Swooning Tuesday Night

By Steve Leftridge

Brandy Clark's Delmar Hall show wasn't quite Brandy on Broadway, but rest assured, that's already happening.

