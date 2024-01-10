The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: January 11 to 17

click to enlarge VIA CROSSOVER TOURING Rebirth Brass Band will perform at City Winery on Thursday, January 11.

Even when keeping in mind the storied musical heritage of New Orleans, the city that birthed jazz and brought us such luminaries as Louis Armstrong, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John and so many more, you’d be hard-pressed to name a modern act that is more synonymous with the sound of the Big Easy than the venerable Rebirth Brass Band. Founded in 1983 by brothers Phillip and Keith Frazier alongside crack trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, the Grammy-winning band of brasscionados is the very definition of the second line sound that imbues the cobblestone streets of NOLA with the joyful spirit for which it is well-known. Its 25-plus-year run of Tuesday nights at the Maple Leaf Lounge is the stuff of legends, bringing the venue to capacity week after week as patrons pack the club shoulder to shoulder for the fiery live shows Rebirth reliably brings. So transcendent is that experience that no less than former president Barack Obama remarked in 2015 that one of the first things he wanted to do when he left office was to join those crowds in their revelry. This week, thanks to the good people of City Winery, you don't need to travel some 700 miles for the pleasure — you can experience the glory that is the Rebirth Brass Band from the comfort of St. Louis. 