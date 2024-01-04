Sting and Billy Joel Are Coming to St. Louis in September

click to enlarge
Sting will be joined by Billy Joel at Busch Stadium this summer.
Every breath they take, we'll be watching them ... at Busch Stadium.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that Sting and Billy Joel will take the stage on Friday, September 27.
Last fall, the two rock legends announced they would play Tampa and San Diego this February and April, respectively — the first time they'd ever co-headlined a full show
. While that's still to come, the collaboration (or, at least, the ticket sales?) must be good enough that they're adding more dates. And hopefully, unlike other '90s chart-topping artists
who aspired to the lofty stage of Busch Stadium, these two will actually come through.
Tickets for the Busch Stadium show go on sale next Friday, January 12. Go to livenation.com
to get yours.
