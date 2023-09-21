Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Now Guns 'N Roses' St. Louis Show Is Totally Canceled

It's just like 1991, except we won't be rioting this time

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Axl Rose is not, in fact, ready to return to St. Louis. Now or at any time this year.
SCREENSHOT
Axl Rose is not, in fact, ready to return to St. Louis. Now or at any time this year.
Guns 'N Roses is walking away from St. Louis.

The rock band postponed its September 9 show, set for Busch Stadium, just one day prior. A short list of rescheduled dates did not include a stop here. And now they've made it official: They're not coming after all.

Tickets purchased through the Cardinals or cardinals.com will be refunded automatically in the next 10 days. If you bought your ticket somewhere else, well, good luck with that. (Seriously, contact the vendor that sold you the ticket ... and we wish you the best of luck getting a refund.)

For Guns 'N Roses fans, the dashed hopes engendered by this cancellation undoubtedly brings back memories of the Riverport Riot of 1991, when frontman Axl Rose jumped into the audience to confront a man taking photos, took his camera and then attacked audience members and security before being pulled back on stage. Rose then announced he was leaving ("Well, thanks to the lame-ass security, I'm going home!"), slammed his microphone on the stage and left — and then everybody else rioted for three hours. Fun times.

Theories have circulated that St. Louis simply didn't sell enough tickets to make a stadium show worthwhile. But Slash's girlfriend denounced those on Instagram, saying that the real cause was illness — and that the band would make up the date.

"There's no conspiracy," Meegan Hodges wrote, according to LoudWire. "The show will be rescheduled in November. It's a total bummer for everyone."

We're bummed for Richard Fortus, a class act and Guns 'N Roses guitarist, who won't get to play his hometown crowd ... this year, at least. And, yeah, we're bummed for St. Louis.

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
