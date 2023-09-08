Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Guns 'N Roses Walks Out on St. Louis — Again

The band's Saturday show at Busch Stadium appears to be postponed

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Axl Rose is not, in fact, ready to return to St. Louis. - SCREENSHOT
SCREENSHOT
Axl Rose is not, in fact, ready to return to St. Louis.

The cursed history between Guns 'N Roses and St. Louis continues, as their concert  scheduled for Busch Stadium this Saturday appears to be postponed.

That is according to KMOX, which broke the story around 1:30 p.m., citing an internal announcement that went out to stadium staff. No reason was given for the postponement, however the announcement did say that fans should keep their tickets as the show will be rescheduled.

Guns 'N Roses, of course, has a notorious history with St. Louis due the 1991 so-called Riverport Riot. RFT writer Christian Schaeffer's complete oral history of the riot helps explain how a contraband camera brought by a local named Stump Stephenson combined with notoriously mercurial singer Axl Rose to create a melee, and Rose ended up facing criminal charges. Long story short: the band was slow to come back to the Lou.

However, with the addition of St. Louis native Richard Fortus to the band's lineup, there seemed to be something of a detente between Axl, Slash and the boys and the Gateway City. They played the Dome in 2017.

As of this story going to press, there has been no official word on the band's Twitter account or the Busch Stadium website about the show being cancelled.

So, if you're a GnR fan with tickets for tomorrow's show, reading this in a different city wondering if you should board that plane or hop on that train, good luck with that one. It's hard to keep an open heart when even friends seem out to harm you. But if you could heal a broken heart, wouldn't time be out to charm you? Or at least a rescheduled show?

Richard Fortus plays guitar on stage.

Richard Fortus Didn’t Know Guns N’ Roses From the Stooges. Then He Joined: "It wasn't my world," says the St. Louis-based Guns N' Roses guitarist


Riverport Riot: An Oral History of the Guns N' Roses Show That Sated St. Louis' Appetite for Destruction

Riverport Riot: An Oral History of the Guns N' Roses Show That Sated St. Louis' Appetite for Destruction


