This week brings multiple varieties of hardcore punk to St. Louis, with Better Lovers set to offer Off Broadway on Friday the mathy metalcore you'd expect from a group whose ranks include former members of Every Time I Die and the Dillinger Escape Plan; Modern Life Is War bringing its driving, anthemic hardcore and heart-on-sleeve lyricism to Off Broadway on Saturday; and Chicago upstarts Stress Positions serving up some relentlessly fast and chaotic powerviolence-adjacent fury at a DIY show at Rootwad Park on Monday. Elsewhere, Doyle of the Misfits brings some spooky Halloween music to Red Flag, indie-rock darlings the Mountain Goats come armed to their tin-can-crunching teeth with smartly crafted jams and unparalleled lyricism, and Dave Grohl's ex (and St. Louis native!) Louise Post of Veruca Salt fame makes a much-welcomed return to the city that raised her. All that and a pirate-themed metal band (that would be Alestorm) in this week's top concert picks!

THURSDAY 18

Aaron Lee Tasjan: w/ Molly Martin. 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



Doyle: w/ Otep, Red Devil Vortex. 6:30 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Ritual Fog: w/ Maladjust, County Ditch, Bleed Black 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

The Way Down Wanderers: 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

FRIDAY 19

Alestorm: w/ Elvenking, Glyph. 7 p.m. Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Better Lovers: w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, Greyhaven. 7 p.m., $30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Jayhawks: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Maggie Rose: w/ Jackson Stokes, Mattie Schell. 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

SATURDAY 20

BoyWithUke: w/ Hey, Nothing. 8 p.m., $29.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Modern Life Is War: w/ Blight Future, the Gorge 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Mountain Goats: w/ Katy Kirby. 8 p.m., $49.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

SUNDAY 21

Your Neighbors: w/ Dreamfone. 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

MONDAY 22

Stress Positions: w/ the Mall, Miracle Whip. Q 8:30 p.m., $10. Rootwad Park, 1 O'Fallon St., St. Louis.

TUESDAY 23

Des Rocs: w/ Jigsaw Youth. 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Slothrust: w/ Weakened Friends. 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

WEDNESDAY 24

Brit Taylor: 8 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee St., St. Louis.

Graham Parker: 7:30 p.m., $35-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Louise Post (Veruca Salt): w/ Slazinik 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Sum 41: w/ the Interrupters, Joey Vallance & Brae. 7 p.m., $59.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

The Toasters: w/ Skamasala, the Hot Rails, DJ Brick City. 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.