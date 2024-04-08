Lo-Fi Cherokee Ended How It Began: With Music

At 3:30 p.m. on the patio of Earthbound Beer, the sounds of Cherokee Street collide. Strums from Ricky Dortch’s guitar seep through the walls from Yaqui’s on Cherokee and couple with warm-up riffs from Vallie Golde and her band as they set up inside of Earthbound. Mexican ballads blare from car stereos as they pause at Cherokee and Iowa, where the neighborhood’s infamous eclectic electric keyboardist also stands on the corner.

All in all, it’s a very Cherokee day. For most, it began at 11 a.m. and continues on unfettered by a slight chill in the wind. Jaywalkers take precedence over cars, because today, foot traffic outnumbers car traffic. While some walk at a leisurely place, one group of around 60 people moves swiftly east down Cherokee in 30-minute intervals, maybe less, to secure a front-row stance in each music video being shot for this year’s Lo-Fi Cherokee festival. The event’s founder (and the videos’ director) Bill Streeter moves in tow.

One hour and two music videos later, Fortune Teller Bar, one of the larger Lo-Fi venues, packs the crowd in tightly for Po Mia’s melodies. As the band — each member dressed in a primary color à la the Wiggles — tunes trumpet, saxophone and bass for a jazzy indie juke, a Lo-Fi crew member stands outside and shakes her head, wondering why the other crew members aren’t there yet.

Not to fret; the crew soon arrives for an ear-catching set from Po Mia and moves across the street to Clement’s Lock & Security, where stragglers stand outside the intimate locksmith-cum-bar. Owner Jason Deem demoted himself to “window coverer” for the day to ensure a dimly lit set for Tawaine Himself. The singer-songwriter’s latest release, “Dry January,” enchants the audience. In warmups, he prepares the crowd. “This is the part where y’all go ‘woooo.’” The enthusiastic fans jump at the request.

Time moves fast on Cherokee today, but when the crowd ultimately stops and looks around after the final shoot at City Mouse Vintage, a block party greets them in full swing. From the vacant lot at Texas and Cherokee, unmissable DJ sets from Blvckspvde, Jay E and Noel Noel ease time back into a standstill with soul, funk, and R&B mixes. Vintage shop Mesa Home celebrates year nine on the block. Toddlers try their hand at cornhole while old friends reunite. Eventually, but quite reluctantly, the sun sets over Lo-Fi Cherokee one final time.



