Cherokee Street’s Hot New Bar Is Clements Lock & Security By Day

You can have a key made at the bar, and a drink made by a locksmith at Clements Bar

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 8:07 am

click to enlarge Clements Bar
EMILY HOOD
Clements Bar offers a selection of beer, wine and whiskey along with bar and table seating.
By day, Clements Lock & Security is Gravois Park’s locksmith stop, but on Thursday nights after 4 p.m. it transforms into Clements Bar (2626 Cherokee Street).

The rustic key and lock shop makes for a quirky watering hole for those who want a unique night on the town. And the story of how it came to be is just as idiosyncratic — part necessity, part creativity and part history.

It all started when Jason Deem bought the locksmith shop five years ago after the former owner, Joe Clements, passed away.

“I wanted to keep the locksmith business operating in the neighborhood,” Deem says. “There was one other locksmith in the neighborhood, Bates Lock & Key, that had just closed, so if Clements was going to close, there would be no other locksmith in the area.”

click to enlarge Clements Bar
SARAH TRUCKEY
Jason Deem purchased Clements Lock & Security five years ago. After struggling to break even, he decided to open the shop as a bar on Thursday nights.

Joe and Paula Clements originally opened Clements Lock & Key at 3011 Arsenal Street in 1973. The shop initially employed eight full-time locksmiths but, over time, was reduced to Joe, Paula and a long-time employee, Scott Brouk.

In 2018, after Deem purchased the business, it moved to its current location in the old Globe Drugs building and changed its name to Clements Lock & Security. Brouk now runs the shop. 

“It's a great asset for the neighborhood,” Deem says. “But it was kind of struggling to break even, and I wanted to keep this thing going.” 

That’s when Deem had the idea to get a liquor license for Clements.

“[The space] has a great feel to it, and it really feels nice and cozy at night,” Deem says. “I was like, you know, it'd be great to open this up as a bar. So I figured, why not get a liquor license and try it. I figured some government agency would say, ‘You can't do that,’ but I figured we’d just keep putting one foot in front of the other and see how far it goes.”

click to enlarge Clements Bar
BAILEY ELIZABETH ROGERS
While at the bar, guests can have a key made while sipping on a beer at night — or visa versa, sip on a beer while having a key made during the day.

Though he considers it more of an experiment than a speakeasy, Deem says he liked the idea that it doesn’t read like a bar but like a lock shop. At night on Thursdays, Clements’ wall of keys acts as a mesmerizing piece of artwork surrounded by plywood, old key machines and other reclaimed items from the store’s past, as well as Globe’s old pharmacy counter and bookshelves. 

As of now, the bar sells a selection of beer (4 Hands’ Parker Pilsner, Incarnation IPA and Chocolate Milk Stout; Earthbound Brewing’s All Purpose Pilz; Peroni; Coors Banquet; Budweiser; Bush and Busch N/A), wine (Parts & Labor red blend and CMS sauvignon blanc) and whiskey (Switchgrass Spirits’ Gold Dust). The offerings are also available to daytime customers.

“It’s very simple,” Deem adds. “We’re not doing fancy cocktails or anything like that.”

Clements Bar is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Clements Lock & Security is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

