  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: April 18 to 21

Arch Bark, the Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament, the Morel Mushroom Festival and more

By
Apr 17, 2024 at 11:34 am
Competitors from all across the nation will duke it out on the plastic ice for this weekend's Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament — and all for a good cause.
Competitors from all across the nation will duke it out on the plastic ice for this weekend's Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament — and all for a good cause. VIA FLICKR / SICKKIDS FOUNDATION
Share on Nextdoor

Thursday 04/18

Cue the Comedy
The very funny Shannon Fiedler is coming to the Helium Comedy Club (1151 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights) as part of her nationwide tour, bringing with her the hilarious impressions and observational comedy that has made her a certified TikTok star with more than 200,000 followers to her name. Fiedler is perhaps best known for her send-ups of denizens of various cities across the country — with characters including "the brash Bostonian" and "the naive Minnesotan." Maybe her time here will inspire a surly St. Louisan? Find out for yourself on Thursday, April 18. Fiedler takes the stage at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $22. More info at st-louis.heliumcomedy.com.

Saturday 04/20

Bark in the Park
The Gateway Arch goes to the dogs this month with the return of Arch Bark. On Saturday, April 20, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina's free, family-friendly event takes place in the North Gateway and welcome those with or without dogs. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Louis' very own national park will host a variety of fun events starting with a morning yoga session called Doga (get it?) led by Urban Breath and the one-mile Purina Paws on Pavement Walk around the Arch. There will also be Purina Incredible Dog Team demonstrations at 11 a.m. and noon, as well as a dog-friendly bubble bus and caricature drawings by Caricature STL. Dog owners will have the chance to chat with the National Park Service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program to learn more about the non-human member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition — Meriwether Lewis' dog Seaman — as well as the opportunity to ask a Purina pet behaviorist questions regarding their dog's behavior or training. Speak Rescue and Sanctuary will also be in the park with adoptable pets looking for their forever home. To complete the day, enjoy some lawn games, "pup music" from the Arch Bark DJ, brunch and mocktails from Pour Decisions, and lunch from Wok-O Taco and the MOObile Smash Burgers & MOOre. Details at archpark.org/events/ArchBark.

Old School Cool
Looking to get away for the weekend? Why not take a day trip to historic Hermann on Saturday, April 20, for the 2024 Hermann Antique Show at the Hermannhof complex (First Street and Gutenberg, Hermann)? From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the Festhalle at the Inn at Hermannhof (237 East First Street, Hermann) and the Wagon Works buildings, where more than 30 dealers from all across the U.S. will be selling their found historical treasures. After some antiquing, take a carriage ride at the Hermann Farm (526 East First Street, Hermann), swing by Tin Mill Restaurant (315 East First Street, Hermann) for a bit to eat or grab a drink at the Black Shire Distillery (111 Gutenberg Street, Hermann), or better yet, go wine tasting at the Hermannhof Winery (330 East First Street, Hermann). Admission to the festivities is $10. For more information visit facebook.com/HermannAntiqueShow.

Green Party
There's more than one way to go green on 4/20. This Saturday, April 20, celebrate that big round rock you live on at the annual St. Louis Earth Day Festival on the Muny Grounds in Forest Park (1 Theatre Drive). This community tradition boasts dozens of local vendors as well as food and entertainment. Local nonprofits will also be in attendance to impart their wisdom on all things green. Earthday365, the host of the festival, promises you will leave inspired by and connected to sustainability and preservation efforts, and knowledgeable about some recent advances in both. At the very least, it's a great opportunity to combine both of the day's celebrations and people watch. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, on both Saturday and Sunday, and entry is completely free. For maps, vendor lists and more, visit earthday-365.org/festival.

Bubble Trouble
Once you've had your fill of the Loop's 420 Street Fest (more on that here), or maybe just when you need a break from the smoked-out festivities, pop into Blueberry Hill (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City) for something completely different but no less fun. The Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament pits 50 competitors from across the nation against one another to see who is best at making a team of little plastic guys wiggle a tiny puck into a small goal. Competitors from nine different states will get in on the action, with all their registration fees going to support the solid organ transplant program at St. Louis Children's Hospital. There's no cost to cheer on your favorite players, and the fun starts at noon and runs until a winner is declared. For more details, visit facebook.com/groups/619412281737519.

Sunday 04/21

Fun Guys
Easter is over, and now it's time for something far better than any egg hunt — morel season. This week, you can join hundreds of other mycophagists as they descend on the woods that border Missouri and Illinois to gather as much of the delicacy as they can. The 15th annual Morel Mushroom Festival will be held at the Pere Marquette Lodge (13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois,) on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and will feature musicians, vendors and of course a mushroom hunt. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring a sack to hold their finds. Two seasoned morel hunters will be on hand to assist novices. After the hunt, there will be contests to see who found the most morels, as well as the smallest and largest specimens, and if you win, you earn a free night's stay at the lodge. The event is free and open to the public. More info at pmlodge.net/events/mushroom-festival.

Slideshow

11 Weed-Friendly 4/20 Events For Those Who Celebrate the High Holiday

Green Light District FestivalGet high at the Green Light District Festival on Cherokee starting Friday, April 19 at the Cola Private Lounge (2834 Cherokee Street) for a night of laughs. From 8 to 10 p.m. the Best Medicine: Comedy, Dinner and Cannabis event will have a rotating lineup of hilarious comedians, with food from Rooted Buds to keep the munchies at bay. Doors open and dinner starts at 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday, April 20, from noon to 11 p.m. enjoy a day of markets, live concerts, DJ sets, skate demos and vendors; a scavenger hunt; classes in dance, painting and yoga; and hang out at the Cola Lounge. The real showstopper, however, will be the 4:20 Street Crawl Parade. Then, on Sunday, April 21, cool down from the weekend&rsquo;s festivities with a yoga class and chef competition. General admission tickets ($20) include access to Saturday&rsquo;s festival, market and live music; entry to the Cola Lounge all weekend; special discounts at participating Cherokee Street businesses; and participation in the 4:20 Street Crawl Parade. Separate tickets are required for the comedy show and dinner; dance, painting and yoga classes; yoga and sound therapy; and the chef competition. To purchase tickets visit gldstl.com.
Jermasa Dees owns and operates STL Space Treats bringing you the edibles of your dreams. SmokeOutSTL: 420 SeshSmoke out St. Louis on April 20 at this year&rsquo;s 420 Sesh at Sister Cities Cajun (3550 South Broadway). From 7 p.m. until midnight, celebrate the smokiest holiday with some Cajun food, a solventless rosin dab bar, live music, a rig raffle, prizes, an infused soda bar, patio games, a private dab room and 20-plus community brands. The first 50 people will receive a free Holy Rollie hash hole and the first 25 will get a free STL Solventless limited-edition lemonade flavor. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $80 and can only be purchased online. VIP tickets include a Rig Raffle Ticket, a Holy Rollie, a GodsGreens MoodMat, a Small Batch Bros Lighter, an STL Solventless sample, an STL Solventless cake pop, an STL Solventless lemonade, gift cards and more. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/smokeoutstl-420-sesh-tickets-851678452177 with the first 40 people to register receiving $5 off. COLBY AT MATCHBOX Pop's Blue Moon is hosting a 4/20 event on The Hill. Image from Loop Ice Carnival 4:20 STL FestivalStop by STL Home Growers (918 La Beaume Avenue) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to explore more than 30 cannabis vendors, games, live performance and the chance to network with other industry professionals. There will also be free drinks, snacks and swag bags for the first 100 people. Tickets are $15 online or $25 at the door. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/420-stl-festival-tickets-855602117967.
Click to View 11 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Don’t Wait for the Marlboro Man Is an Oddly Comforting Drama

By Tina Farmer

The Upstream Theater production adroitly challenges opposing needs.

Now Open in McKinley Heights: Adventures of Intrigue, an Escape Room Complex

By Paula Tredway

This medieval scene is of the 15 sets on offer at Adventures of Intrigue.

St. Louis’ Leather Society Rudis Is Building a Kinky Community

By Kallie Cox

Rudis President Nathan Shepard says St. Louis will be a leather city to look out for.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe