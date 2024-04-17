The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: April 18 to 21

Thursday 04/18

Cue the Comedy

The very funny Shannon Fiedler is coming to the Helium Comedy Club (1151 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights) as part of her nationwide tour, bringing with her the hilarious impressions and observational comedy that has made her a certified TikTok star with more than 200,000 followers to her name. Fiedler is perhaps best known for her send-ups of denizens of various cities across the country — with characters including "the brash Bostonian" and "the naive Minnesotan." Maybe her time here will inspire a surly St. Louisan? Find out for yourself on Thursday, April 18. Fiedler takes the stage at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $22. More info at st-louis.heliumcomedy.com.

Saturday 04/20

Bark in the Park

The Gateway Arch goes to the dogs this month with the return of Arch Bark. On Saturday, April 20, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina's free, family-friendly event takes place in the North Gateway and welcome those with or without dogs. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Louis' very own national park will host a variety of fun events starting with a morning yoga session called Doga (get it?) led by Urban Breath and the one-mile Purina Paws on Pavement Walk around the Arch. There will also be Purina Incredible Dog Team demonstrations at 11 a.m. and noon, as well as a dog-friendly bubble bus and caricature drawings by Caricature STL. Dog owners will have the chance to chat with the National Park Service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program to learn more about the non-human member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition — Meriwether Lewis' dog Seaman — as well as the opportunity to ask a Purina pet behaviorist questions regarding their dog's behavior or training. Speak Rescue and Sanctuary will also be in the park with adoptable pets looking for their forever home. To complete the day, enjoy some lawn games, "pup music" from the Arch Bark DJ, brunch and mocktails from Pour Decisions, and lunch from Wok-O Taco and the MOObile Smash Burgers & MOOre. Details at archpark.org/events/ArchBark.

Old School Cool

Looking to get away for the weekend? Why not take a day trip to historic Hermann on Saturday, April 20, for the 2024 Hermann Antique Show at the Hermannhof complex (First Street and Gutenberg, Hermann)? From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the Festhalle at the Inn at Hermannhof (237 East First Street, Hermann) and the Wagon Works buildings, where more than 30 dealers from all across the U.S. will be selling their found historical treasures. After some antiquing, take a carriage ride at the Hermann Farm (526 East First Street, Hermann), swing by Tin Mill Restaurant (315 East First Street, Hermann) for a bit to eat or grab a drink at the Black Shire Distillery (111 Gutenberg Street, Hermann), or better yet, go wine tasting at the Hermannhof Winery (330 East First Street, Hermann). Admission to the festivities is $10. For more information visit facebook.com/HermannAntiqueShow.

Green Party

There's more than one way to go green on 4/20. This Saturday, April 20, celebrate that big round rock you live on at the annual St. Louis Earth Day Festival on the Muny Grounds in Forest Park (1 Theatre Drive). This community tradition boasts dozens of local vendors as well as food and entertainment. Local nonprofits will also be in attendance to impart their wisdom on all things green. Earthday365, the host of the festival, promises you will leave inspired by and connected to sustainability and preservation efforts, and knowledgeable about some recent advances in both. At the very least, it's a great opportunity to combine both of the day's celebrations and people watch. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, on both Saturday and Sunday, and entry is completely free. For maps, vendor lists and more, visit earthday-365.org/festival.

Bubble Trouble

Once you've had your fill of the Loop's 420 Street Fest (more on that here), or maybe just when you need a break from the smoked-out festivities, pop into Blueberry Hill (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City) for something completely different but no less fun. The Showdown in the Lou National Bubble Hockey Tournament pits 50 competitors from across the nation against one another to see who is best at making a team of little plastic guys wiggle a tiny puck into a small goal. Competitors from nine different states will get in on the action, with all their registration fees going to support the solid organ transplant program at St. Louis Children's Hospital. There's no cost to cheer on your favorite players, and the fun starts at noon and runs until a winner is declared. For more details, visit facebook.com/groups/619412281737519.

Sunday 04/21

Fun Guys

Easter is over, and now it's time for something far better than any egg hunt — morel season. This week, you can join hundreds of other mycophagists as they descend on the woods that border Missouri and Illinois to gather as much of the delicacy as they can. The 15th annual Morel Mushroom Festival will be held at the Pere Marquette Lodge (13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois,) on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and will feature musicians, vendors and of course a mushroom hunt. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring a sack to hold their finds. Two seasoned morel hunters will be on hand to assist novices. After the hunt, there will be contests to see who found the most morels, as well as the smallest and largest specimens, and if you win, you earn a free night's stay at the lodge. The event is free and open to the public. More info at pmlodge.net/events/mushroom-festival.



