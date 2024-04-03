  1. Arts & Culture
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

The Gateway Arch Goes to the Dogs This Month with Arch Bark

Bring your furry friend for a barking good time at the Gateway Arch National Park

Apr 3, 2024 at 9:19 am
Bring yours pups to St. Louis' Gateway Arch National Park on Saturday, April 20, for Arch Bark.
Bring yours pups to St. Louis' Gateway Arch National Park on Saturday, April 20, for Arch Bark. COURTESY OF THE GATEWAY ARCH PARK FOUNDATION
Bark your way to the Gateway Arch National Park!

On Saturday, April 20, Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Purina are bringing Arch Bark back for St. Louis’ pups. The free, family-friendly event will take place in the North Gateway and welcomes those with or without dogs.

“Gateway Arch Park Foundation believes the Arch belongs to everyone, and that includes our favorite canine companions,” said Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Executive Director Ryan McClure in a statement. “We are thankful to our partners at Purina for sponsoring this event once again, helping us continue to bring free events to Downtown St. Louis that reflect our community.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Louis’ very own national park will host a variety of fun events starting with a morning yoga session called Doga (get it?) led by Urban Breath and the one-mile Purina Paws on Pavement Walk around the Arch. There will also be a Purina Incredible Dog Team demonstration at 11 a.m. and noon, as well as a dog-friendly bubble bus and caricature drawings by Caricature STL.

Dog owners will have the chance to chat with the National Park Service’s B.A.R.K. Ranger program to learn more about the non-human member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition — Meriwether Lewis’ dog Seaman — as well as the opportunity to ask a Purina pet behaviorist questions regarding their dog’s behavior or training. Speak Rescue and Sanctuary will also be in the park with adoptable pets looking for their forever home. 

"Arch Bark provides St. Louisans the perfect opportunity to celebrate our love of dogs in our iconic hometown national park," said Kim Beardslee, director of community affairs at Nestlé Purina PetCare Company in a statement. "We're proud to support Gateway Arch Park Foundation and to continue bringing people and pets together."

To complete the day, enjoy some lawn games, “pup music” from the Arch Bark DJ, brunch and mocktails from Pour Decisions, and lunch from Wok-O Taco and the MOObile Smash Burgers & MOOre.

For a full schedule of Arch Bark activities, or to register for the Paws on the Pavement walk, visit the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website

