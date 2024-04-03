  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Dutchtown's Detritus Is Now a Sculpture Series in New VAL Pocket Park

Remnants, Shadows & Pathways draws on discarded items Kyle Brandt-Lubart found around the neighborhood

By
Apr 3, 2024 at 1:58 pm
Artist Kyle Brandt-Lubart created Remnants, Shadows & Pathways by using discarded objects found on the streets of Dutchtown.
Artist Kyle Brandt-Lubart created Remnants, Shadows & Pathways by using discarded objects found on the streets of Dutchtown. MELISSA "Q" JOHANNING
Share on Nextdoor

Dutchtown is getting a new public art installation to honor the neighborhood’s heart, soul and grit through visual storytelling.

Artist Kyle Brandt-Lubart created Remnants, Shadows & Pathways, an assemblage of sculptures, by using discarded objects found on the streets of Dutchtown. Brandt-Lubart’s sculptures were inspired by the neighborhood’s history and nuanced identity.

“To me, the most important angles were the idea of human movement, and the importance of immigration and immigrant community members being pillars within the neighborhood,” Brandt-Lubart says. "I think that's one of the things that's felt important to me and thinking about this idea of human movement, and just acknowledging that other piece of human movement that is the impact of white flight in the city of St. Louis, the region, the country, but certainly in the Dutchtown neighborhood.”

Brandt-Lubart has lived and worked in Dutchtown since 2015, and holds the neighborhood close to her heart. So much so that she also currently serves as community co-chair for Dutchtown Main Streets’ Design Committee.

The idea for her sculptures sprang from a walk through the neighborhood during which she spotted an interesting shadow, which sparked her creativity and inspired her to keep the shadows in mind while creating her sculptures. 

“There's nine individual pieces,” she says. “In the pocket park there's this really big tree right in the middle and to maximize the shadow effect, the idea was to hang different things on and around and from the tree to make it almost like a mobile.”

Though there’s a handful to choose from, Brandt-Lubart’s favorite pieces are ones she created out of old railroad spikes near the Missouri Pacific Railroad Line, rust-dyed recycled fabric from Thomas Dunn Learning Center and and old wooden ladder she found in an alley that she cut up to make different window-like shapes.

Remnants, Shadows & Pathways' installation will take place Saturday, April 6, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the VAL Pocket Park (4755 Virginia Avenue). VAL Pocket Park is a newly established green space in Dutchtown, with Brandt-Lubart’s Regional Arts Commission-funded installation being the first of many arts-based initiatives to help activate the community space. 

During the installation, community members will have the chance to enjoy music by DJ Jillian as well as some local foods and drinks. For more information, visit the Regional Art Commission's website.

Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Subscribe to our Newsletter

What It’s Like to Sit Behind Home Plate in Busch Stadium’s Green Seats

By Collin Preciado

The green seats: Where the hot dogs are fancy and the views are first-rate.

St. Louis Chess Scandal Inspires Offer of Free Anal Vibrators to Level the Playing Field

By Riverfront Times Staff

via Facebook

Riverboat Cruise to Offer St. Louis Unique Views of the Solar Eclipse

By Paula Tredway

On Monday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. the St. Louis Riverfront Cruise is offering the ultimate solar eclipse viewing experience from the middle of the Mississippi River.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe