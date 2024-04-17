Nelly Hints at the Resurrection of Apple Bottoms Jeans

As Flo Rida once said, “Shawty had them Apple Bottoms jeans, boots with the fur, the whole club was looking at her.” But it's Nelly who is calling 2024 the year of Apple Bottoms jeans.

Over the weekend, Nelly hinted on his Instagram that he’s bringing the jeans back by sharing a photo of some women sporting the clothing line with the caption, “2024 DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK..!!”

Apple Bottoms, founded by Nelly back in 2003, is a nostalgic clothing brand designed to accentuate women’s natural curves, giving them, well, an apple bottom. Its jeans in particular were huge in hip-hop circles in the early to mid aughts, with numerous artists including Eminem and Twista making reference to the brand in their songs.



Though the brand went a little MIA as we came out of that time period, Nelly appears to be hinting at its revival this year. (Because what’s old is now new again, and who doesn’t want to look bootylicious?)

With so many unanswered questions — when will the relaunch happen, what can fans expect, will Sexyy Red be a brand ambassador (she should!) and will these jeans indeed have the whole club looking at us — those excited for the relaunch should keep an eye on Nelly’s Instagram for more clues.

