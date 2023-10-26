Just One Dissident Board Member Could Oust KDHX Leadership, Lawyer Says

The community radio station has been embroiled in controversy in recent months, and Schock's comments came after a caller asked the panel of lawyers on the program about the DJs who'd been fired by the station. Would they have a decent defamation lawsuit against Board President Gary Pierson, who told St. Louis Public Radio that they'd resisted DEI efforts — only to walk back those claims after being challenged on them?
Schock shot that idea down quickly, calling the lawsuit a "loser."
"I will tell you, there's no way, it's opinion," he said of Pierson's allegations. "Nobody's named specifically. There's no case there ... I wouldn't take that."
But, he added, if anyone on the board was interested in ousting Pierson, or firing executive director Kelly Wells, it would be easy enough to do.
"I've looked up the bylaws, and I've written the notice," he said. "And if anybody on that board wants to oust the chairman or the other, I've got the papers all done. If there is controversy within the board — if there are board members who oppose what's going they need to get at least a majority. ... If anyone wants to get the papers for a special meeting, just contact me."
When I followed up off the air, Schock confirmed that he believes the three new board members that KDHX associates elected last month in a meeting contested by Pierson would count — and could be part of that new majority. (He acknowledged that could trigger a lawsuit.)
At that meeting, the associate members voted out two board members, and two more have resigned since. So by the RFT's tally, if the three newcomers count, the dissident faction would need just one more board member to have a majority.
On the air, Schock made clear he's not trying to sell his services here. Asked if he'd turn over the notice he's written for free, he offered some classic Schockian noblesse oblige. "I regularly do services for free," he told me. "The work is done."
