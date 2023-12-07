Def Leppard, Journey to Kick Off Tour at Busch Stadium in July

Def Leppard and Journey's 2024 stadium tour includes Heart, Cheap Trick and Steve Miller Band

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
Def Leppard
Courtesy photo
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot along with the rest of the band and Journey set to perform at Busch Stadium July 6.

Prepare to hear '80s anthems like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Don't Stop Believin'" live from Busch Stadium this summer.

Eighties rock icons Journey, Def Leppard and Cheap Trick will kickstart a 23-city tour in St. Louis on July 6 as part of Def Leppard's 2024 Stadium Tour.

Registration for presale tickets begins December 12 at 10 a.m. on Def Leppard's website.

See the full tour schedule below:

  • July 6, 2024, St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick
  • July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick
  • July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band
  • July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band
  • July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band
  • July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band
  • July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band
  • July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band
  • July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band
  • July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart
  • Aug. 2, 2024, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart
  • Aug. 5, 2024, Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart
  • Aug. 7, 2024, Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 12, 2024, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 14, 2024, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 28, 2024, San Francisco, CAOracle Park with Steve Miller Band
  • Aug. 30, 2024, San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band
  • Sept. 4, 2024, Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick
  • Sept. 8, 2024, Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

Def Leppard and Poison, 7/20/09

Poison
24 slides
Just. Wow. Vintage Def Leppard shirt. Def Leppard Fans Poison Poison
Click to View 24 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

2 More KDHX DJs Quit, Citing Frustration With Leadership

By Jessica Rogen

Andrea Rowe (left)

St. Louis Band's New Music Video Is by Mac Miller's Frequent Director

By Monica Obradovic

DOUG St. louis music group

St. Louis Artists Star in New York Times' 'Best Albums' List

By Monica Obradovic

Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.

The St. Louis Public Library Is Hosting Taylor Swift Con Because Why?

By Paula Tredway

Taylor Swift

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us