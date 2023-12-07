Def Leppard, Journey to Kick Off Tour at Busch Stadium in July

Prepare to hear '80s anthems like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Don't Stop Believin'" live from Busch Stadium this summer.
Eighties rock icons Journey, Def Leppard and Cheap Trick will kickstart a 23-city tour in St. Louis on July 6 as part of Def Leppard's 2024 Stadium Tour.
Registration for presale tickets begins December 12 at 10 a.m. on Def Leppard's website.
See the full tour schedule below:
- July 6, 2024, St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick
- July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band
- July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band
- July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart
- Aug. 2, 2024, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart
- Aug. 5, 2024, Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart
- Aug. 7, 2024, Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 12, 2024, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 14, 2024, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 28, 2024, San Francisco, CAOracle Park with Steve Miller Band
- Aug. 30, 2024, San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band
- Sept. 4, 2024, Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick
- Sept. 8, 2024, Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick
