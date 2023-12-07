Def Leppard, Journey to Kick Off Tour at Busch Stadium in July

Courtesy photo Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot along with the rest of the band and Journey set to perform at Busch Stadium July 6.

Prepare to hear '80s anthems like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Don't Stop Believin'" live from Busch Stadium this summer.



Eighties rock icons Journey, Def Leppard and Cheap Trick will kickstart a 23-city tour in St. Louis on July 6 as part of Def Leppard's 2024 Stadium Tour.



Registration for presale tickets begins December 12 at 10 a.m. on Def Leppard's website.



See the full tour schedule below:



July 6, 2024, St Louis, MO Busch Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium with Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA Truist Park with Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL Wrigley Field with Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI Comerica Park with Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park with Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium with Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park with Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH Progressive Field with Heart

Aug. 2, 2024, Toronto, ON Rogers Centre with Heart

Aug. 5, 2024, Boston, MA Fenway Park with Heart

Aug. 7, 2024, Flushing, NY Citi Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 12, 2024, Arlington, TX Globe Life Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 14, 2024, Houston, TX Minute Maid Park with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX Alamodome with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN Target Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ Chase Field with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 28, 2024, San Francisco, CAOracle Park with Steve Miller Band

Aug. 30, 2024, San Diego, CA Petco Park with Steve Miller Band

Sept. 4, 2024, Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park with Cheap Trick

Sept. 8, 2024, Denver, CO Coors Field with Cheap Trick

