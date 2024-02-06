Pretend Fast Driver Ludacris to Headline NASCAR's Confluence Festival

The fest takes place at World Wide Technology Raceway (700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison, Illinois) on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. The whole thing is meant to accompany the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR event in town that same weekend.
Ludacris is joined on the bill by a whole slew of the more countryfied fare we might expect at such an event, including Riley Green, Big & Rich, Brittney Spencer, Tim Dugger and former Cardinal Adam Wainwright, who's increasingly turned to country music since walking away from the mound last year.
The rapper's inclusion might be a bit of a head-scratcher at first, but it all makes sense when you bear in mind his acting resume — Ludacris first appeared in the second installment of the Fast & Furious series and has been a regular cast member since 2009's Fast Five, the first of the franchise whose title is short enough that it can be shouted at a passerby out the window of a moving car in a decipherable manner. It makes sense, then, that a crowd of folks who like when cars move quickly would be fans.
Further down the lineup are a number of names that should be familiar to RFT readers — St. Louis acts Dave Grelle's Playadors, DJ Mahf, DJ Nune, Jesus Christ Super Car, Lamar Harris, the Red and Black Brass Band and We Are Root Mod are all slated to perform, among others. There is scant country music representation within the locals, so we are forced to conclude that they are all talented in the field of pretending to drive cars fast as well. (It only makes sense.)
“Once again, we are delivering another incredible lineup of world-class music to accompany the on-track excitement of the NASCAR Cup Series,” said WWTR Owner and CEO Curtis Francois in a statement. “Throughout the industry, the Confluence Festival is known as the unprecedented showcase for the intersection of music and motorsports.”
The full lineup for this year's festival can be found here. For tickets and more information, call World Wide Technology Raceway at 618-215-8888, visit wwtraceway.com or follow @wwtraceway on social media.
