Schlafly Brings Back Live Music — And Andy Coco Is in on It

For the first time since that nasty COVID-19 shut down in-person entertainment, the local microbrewery will have live music in both its city and county locations: Fridays at the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street) and Saturdays at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood).
The new iteration, dubbed the Schlafly Winter Music Series, begins this Friday with Alexandra Sinclair & Neil C. Luke (singer-songwriter and pianist, think John Prime, Bob Dylan and Randy Newman) at the Tap Room and Saturday with Kingdom Brothers Duo (singer and guitarist from blues band Kingdom Brothers) at the Bottleworks. Each show will include two sets, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.
The weekly events will have no cover charge, and the brewery plans to add live music to happy hours and monthly matinees as well as resuming ticketed events in the Tap Room's events space. This is in addition to live music held at the large Schlafly events such as Stout and Oyster Festival and Pig & Whiskey, which is in partnership with the RFT.
“The number one question we get on the phone from guests is ‘will you be having live music tonight?’” Kara Donsky, Bottleworks general manager, said in a statement. “We have a new menu, regular trivia and game nights, and these wonderful stages in both brewpubs, so we are crazy excited to begin 2024 by bringing live music back regularly."
The joyous return comes thanks to a partnership with Andy Coco’s Dogtown Records & Entertainment, a recording, publishing and talent company, that will be doing the booking.
If Coco's name sounds familiar but you can't entirely place it, you probably know him from his longtime involvement with community radio station KDHX as a staff member and then a DJ. Coco was one of two DJs that the station dismissed in August, a move that kicked off furor in the St. Louis music community and likely led to the mass volunteer ouster later that year.
But Coco was never just one thing — he founded Dogtown Records in 2014, for example — and so we're glad to see him playing a big part in this Schlafly series.
“I’m very excited to be involved in restoring both the idea of a place to go and hear some local music, for both locals and visitors, but that it will have a signature of authenticity in the booking. I’m a huge fan of the history of our music in this city and the Mississippi River Delta region, and am excited to put as much of that on Schlafly’s stages as we can find,” he said in a statement.
Schlafly Winter Music Series Schedule:
Tap Room, Fridays
January 26 - Alexandra Sinclair & Neil C. Luke
February 2 - Jason Cooper
February 9 - Kevin Gruen
February 10 - Stank Thunder (special Saturday 8 p.m. Club Room event)
February 16 - Hunter Peebles
February 23 - Alexandra Sinclair & Neil C. Luke
Bottleworks, Saturdays
January 27 - Kingdom Brothers Duo
February 3 - Tommy Halloran
February 10 - The Fab Foehners
February 17 - Three of a Perfect Pair
February 24 - Farshid Etniko
