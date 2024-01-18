Neco Heartaway's Video Features Sexyy Red as a St. Louis 'City Girl'

The video for the R&B track was shot in St. Louis, too

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sexyy Red enjoys a bath with a bikini and a martini.
SCREENSHOT
Sexyy Red enjoys a bath with a bikini and a martini.
The streets — and alleys — of St. Louis have a prominent place in R&B artist Neco Heartaway's new video, and so does one of St. Louis' biggest hip-hop breakout stars in recent years.

"City Girl" is an ode to a "woman from the inner city with dreams and ambitions beyond her surroundings," according to its press materials. It seems to have been shot entirely in St. Louis, with images of the Central West End, the Arch and even a Metro bus.

And then there's Sexyy Red, who, like Heartaway, is a St. Louis native. She makes a memorable appearance a few minutes into the video, lounging in the bathtub in a striped bikini and drinking a martini (as one does).

"I'm so fucking done with this," she raps. "You know I'm no fucking bitch/I'm so glad I found my way/I'm better without you/I don't need this shit." Yep, that's a St. Louis city girl talking.


As the video makes abundantly clear, Sexyy Red must have knocked out this project before her current, and very sexyy, pregnancy.

As for Heartaway, his press materials promise that his musical journey "reflects the rich cultural tapestry of St. Louis, where he was born and raised. From an early age, he immersed himself in the diverse sounds of the city, blending the melodic vibes of R&B with the gritty authenticity of hip-hop. His soulful voice and raw lyricism have carved a unique niche in the music scene."

The video for "City Girl" was released last Friday. You can follow Heartaway on Instagram at @Necoheartaway, where he proudly proclaims, "I sing, but I'm educated too." Way to represent!

Related
The good side of St. Louis, via "How Does St. Louis Do It (We've Got Range)"

'How Does St. Louis Do It' Is the Most Accurate STL Anthem Ever: "You ever notice people from St. Louis like to talk about St. Louis?"

Related
Sexyy Red is from St. Louis County.

St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red Voices Love for Trump, Gets a Sex Tape Leaked: "They support him in the hood," Sexyy Red says of the indicted former president

Related
Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.

St. Louis Artists Star in New York Times' 'Best Albums' List: As they should be


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis County Library and Symphony Partner on Free Tickets

By Jessica Rogen

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs at Art Hill.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: January 18 to 24

By Daniel Hill

The Burney Sisters will perform at Blue Strawberry on Saturday, January 20.

Janet Jackson and Nelly Will Make It Hot in Herrre This Summer

By Sarah Fenske

Nelly performs at his Black and White Ball in St. Louis in December 2023.

Afroman Calls St. Peters 'St. Petersburg' in Weed-Fueled Haze

By Sarah Fenske

MAX BOUVATTE

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us