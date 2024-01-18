Neco Heartaway's Video Features Sexyy Red as a St. Louis 'City Girl'

"City Girl" is an ode to a "woman from the inner city with dreams and ambitions beyond her surroundings," according to its press materials. It seems to have been shot entirely in St. Louis, with images of the Central West End, the Arch and even a Metro bus.
And then there's Sexyy Red, who, like Heartaway, is a St. Louis native. She makes a memorable appearance a few minutes into the video, lounging in the bathtub in a striped bikini and drinking a martini (as one does).
"I'm so fucking done with this," she raps. "You know I'm no fucking bitch/I'm so glad I found my way/I'm better without you/I don't need this shit." Yep, that's a St. Louis city girl talking.
As the video makes abundantly clear, Sexyy Red must have knocked out this project before her current, and very sexyy, pregnancy.
As for Heartaway, his press materials promise that his musical journey "reflects the rich cultural tapestry of St. Louis, where he was born and raised. From an early age, he immersed himself in the diverse sounds of the city, blending the melodic vibes of R&B with the gritty authenticity of hip-hop. His soulful voice and raw lyricism have carved a unique niche in the music scene."
The video for "City Girl" was released last Friday. You can follow Heartaway on Instagram at @Necoheartaway, where he proudly proclaims, "I sing, but I'm educated too." Way to represent!
