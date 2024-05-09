The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: May 9 to 15

This week St. Louis sees a stop from the legendary NYC experimental rock act Swans, who will bring an apocalyptic cacophony of hypnotically delivered nihilism and complex soundscapes to Delmar Hall on Friday. Elsewhere, Atlanta's Mariah the Scientist comes through to the Pageant on Tuesday, fresh off last week's arrest in which she is accused of attacking a woman at a nightclub. (Gonna need that show money for lawyer fees, lest she end up joining her boyfriend Young Thug in the clink.) Meanwhile, Yonder Mountain String Band is set for a two-night stand at Off Broadway on Friday and Saturday, TikTok sensation Thomas Day tops a free pre-game block party at Citypark, while Boston's Fleshwater hits the Duck Room on Wednesday to gaze at some shoes. All this and a Star Wars-themed metal band (that would be Galactic Empire, playing Off Broadway Saturday with Bit Brigade) in our picks for this week's best shows!

FRIDAY 10



-Dustin Lynch: w/ Skeez 8 p.m., $35-$55. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Ironing: w/ Dour, Esse 8 p.m., $10. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O'Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.

-Jeffrey Osborne: w/ Will Downing 7:30 p.m., $42-$146.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Jorma Kaukonen: w/ John Hurlbut 7:30 p.m., $55-$65. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

-Sleep Token: w/ Empire State Bastard 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Swans: w/ Kristof Hahn 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Yonder Mountain String Band Night 1: w/ One Way Traffic 7 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



SATURDAY 11

-Bit Brigade and Galactic Empire: w/ Super Guitar Bros 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-City Block Party: w/ Thomas Day, Lani Rose and DJ Mahf 4 p.m., free. Citypark - St. Louis, 2100 Market St, Saint Louis.

-Glitch Gathering: w/ 18andCounting, Fatboy Dupree, Superman Damn Fool, Shnolk, Russ Hell, Freaky Steve, Master of Spifness, the Sonic Chthonic, Mook 7 p.m., free. Greenfinch Theater and Dive, 2525 S. Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, 440-666-3228.

-He Is Legend: w/ Codeseven, This Is Falling 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Patti LaBelle: 7 p.m., $59.50-$124.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Wes Hoffman and Friends: w/ the Chandelier Swing, Uncanny Valley, Bad Planning, Cluless 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Yonder Mountain String Band Night 2: w/ Moon Valley 7 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.



SUNDAY 12

-NF: 8 p.m., $42.50-$112.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

-Spectral Voice: w/ Snort Dagger, Furnace Floor 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



TUESDAY 14

-Calva Louise & Vukovi: w/ Stellar Circuits 7 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-CKY: w/ Crobot 7:30 p.m., $30-$54.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-Mariah the Scientist: 8 p.m., $37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Medium Build: w/ Rosie Rush 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



WEDNESDAY 15

-Fleshwater: w/ Modern Color, 9million 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Lacuna Coil: w/ Oceans of Slumber 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Merlock: w/ Scuzz, Kilverez 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.