St. Louis' Brian Owens To Play Father's Day Concert — With His Dad

The soul duo hits the stage at the Touhill Performing Arts Center Sunday evening

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 12:37 pm

Brian Owens (left) performs on stage with his father, Thomas.
COURTESY PHOTO


Soul sensation Brian Owens will play a special St. Louis show, “Duets with Dad,” at the Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 Touhill Circle) on Father’s Day at 6 p.m. 

In 2013, Owens and his father, Thomas Owens, released a smash-hit cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” which garnered nearly 100 million views on YouTube. Ten years later, the father-son duo and St. Louis natives entertain their hometown for a special father’s day show featuring their upcoming joint-album, Duets with Dad

“This is probably the concert I’ve looked the most forward to in my career,” Owens says. “For me, this is a bucket-list.”

Brian Owens on stage.

It's Finally Right Time, Right Place for St. Louis Soul Singer Brian Owens: The singer almost walked away from music in 2011 — but his moment is here


The lineup is stacked with performances by soul icons David Sanborn, Isaiah Sharkey and the Hi Rhythm Section, famed for work with Al Green and Ann Peebles. Brian believes that it is in the “realm of possibility” that his father would have performed alongside these industry titans sooner, had he chosen to pursue music over his family. 

“I’m excited to be able to celebrate with my dad by performing live together on Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend in St. Louis as well as by releasing an album of new duets for everyone, around the whole world, who have been so supportive over the past decade,” Owens says.

A portion of the concert's proceeds will benefit MANUP Global, a St. Louis-based organization dedicated to promoting positive change within urban communities and mentoring young men. 

Tickets are now on sale at brianowenssoul.com/duetswithdad or www.umsl.edu/touhill for $25-$45. A $15 livestream ticket is available for those unable to attend in-person. VIP tickets are $150 (only available by calling the Touhill ticket office at 314-516-4949), and include premium seating for two, a pre-show meet-and-greet, artist Q&A and a merch package.

PREVIEW

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 15 through 21: Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days

Brittney Spencer

For Rising Star Brittney Spencer, Country 'Feels Like Home': The musician began singing opera and in church before finding her songwriting place in country


About The Author

Scout Hudson

Scout Hudson is a summer intern at the Riverfront Times and a sophomore at the University of Missouri—Columbia.
