St. Louis' Brian Owens To Play Father's Day Concert — With His Dad

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Brian Owens (left) performs on stage with his father, Thomas.

Soul sensation Brian Owens will play a special St. Louis show, “Duets with Dad,” at the Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 Touhill Circle) on Father’s Day at 6 p.m.

In 2013, Owens and his father, Thomas Owens, released a smash-hit cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” which garnered nearly 100 million views on YouTube. Ten years later, the father-son duo and St. Louis natives entertain their hometown for a special father’s day show featuring their upcoming joint-album, Duets with Dad.

“This is probably the concert I’ve looked the most forward to in my career,” Owens says. “For me, this is a bucket-list.”





The lineup is stacked with performances by soul icons David Sanborn, Isaiah Sharkey and the Hi Rhythm Section, famed for work with Al Green and Ann Peebles. Brian believes that it is in the “realm of possibility” that his father would have performed alongside these industry titans sooner, had he chosen to pursue music over his family.

“I’m excited to be able to celebrate with my dad by performing live together on Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend in St. Louis as well as by releasing an album of new duets for everyone, around the whole world, who have been so supportive over the past decade,” Owens says.

A portion of the concert's proceeds will benefit MANUP Global, a St. Louis-based organization dedicated to promoting positive change within urban communities and mentoring young men.

Tickets are now on sale at brianowenssoul.com/duetswithdad or www.umsl.edu/touhill for $25-$45. A $15 livestream ticket is available for those unable to attend in-person. VIP tickets are $150 (only available by calling the Touhill ticket office at 314-516-4949), and include premium seating for two, a pre-show meet-and-greet, artist Q&A and a merch package.

