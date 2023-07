St. Louis Musician Who Kicked Jason Aldean in the Balls Tells All

Press Photo He's got a kickable groin.

Nowadays all good people know that Jason Aldean is a racist dipshit who should be kicked in the balls frequently and thoroughly, but one St. Louis-based musician was way ahead of the curve in that realization.In light of the considerable controversy surrounding the recent release of Aldean's “Try That In a Small Town," a middling piece of pop-country claptrap that's long on deafening dogwhistles and short on competent songcraft, our hometown hero recently took to social media to share a personal anecdote, under this heading: "About 14 years ago, I kicked Jason Aldean in the ballsack. For real."The musician, who plays in a country-infused rock & roll band, agreed to let us share the story — but only if we kept his name out of it. So, if his boast got your attention like it did ours, here's the scoop:Nor should you, good sir! Excellent work.Appropriately, our new favorite St. Louis musician says that after sharing his story with the masses, people have been treating him like a hero, not a jerk."Try that in a sundown town!" one friend enthused, while another added, "Do it again please. Harder this time."Even so, he feels a little sheepish."I've never been a physically violent person, but I was definitely kind of a little shit back then. As someone who is vehemently anti-pop country, it was sort of just a point of pride for me at the time," he explains. "And my benefactor was just so mad that I lost what could have been a break for me. It wasn't what I wanted, though. What I'm doing now is so much cooler."So what is he doing now? Well, we can't share that or you'd figure out who this St. Louis-based hero is, and he doesn't want that. But on a completely unrelated note, weshare that the Fighting Side has two new singles out — "Fires" and "Can't Help Myself."And they write their own songs, too.