Swifties Take Over the Pageant Saturday for the Taylor Party

Listen up, Swifties — are you sure you’re ready for it?

The Taylor Party is making its way to St. Louis on January 13 at the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, thepageant.com).

Starting at 8 p.m., Swifties 18 and older can shake it off through all the iconic Taylor eras — lover, fearless, evermore, reputation, speak now, red, folklore, 1989 and midnights.

This enchanting Taylor night will be filled with sparkle and magic as you dance and sing your way through all Taylor Swift’s biggest hits. But don’t forget to shine in your favorite era outfit, make those friendship bracelets and grab your besties for a night you won’t forget.



Tickets are $20 and available on Ticketmaster, or visit The Taylor Party’s website for more information.



[email protected]