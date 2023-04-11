SZA Is Coming to St. Louis After All

click to enlarge
ALBUM ART FOR SOS
SZA wore a Blues jersey on the cover of her latest album.
Back in February, we thought St. Louis-born SZA had turned her back on her hometown. The singer behind hits like "Kill Bill" and "Good Days" is even wearing a St. Louis Blues jacket on the cover of her SOS
album (the one she's touring behind), so we felt the diss especially deeply.
Well, we should not have doubted our hometown hero because in a recently released batch of tour dates, SZA is stopping by Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400, enterprisecenter.com)
on October 11. The show will start at 8 p.m.
Now, we as a city are obliged to show the other artists that have recently snubbed St. Louis (looking at you Tay Tay and Springsteen) that they made a big mistake. Maybe we can get the show to sell out in 10 minutes like we did in 2017.
Tickets will cost $36.50 to $196.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at noon
. Unfortunately, they are being sold through the disaster that is Ticketmaster
, so be patient and good luck!
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter