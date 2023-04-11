CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

SZA Is Coming to St. Louis After All

She'll stop by Enterprise Center this fall

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge SZA wore a Blues jersey on the cover of her latest album.
ALBUM ART FOR SOS
SZA wore a Blues jersey on the cover of her latest album.

Back in February, we thought St. Louis-born SZA had turned her back on her hometown. The singer behind hits like "Kill Bill" and "Good Days" is  even wearing a St. Louis Blues jacket on the cover of her SOS album (the one she's touring behind), so we felt the diss especially deeply.

Well, we should not have doubted our hometown hero because in a recently released batch of tour dates, SZA is stopping by Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400, enterprisecenter.com) on October 11. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Now, we as a city are obliged to show the other artists that have recently snubbed St. Louis (looking at you Tay Tay and Springsteen) that they made a big mistake. Maybe we can get the show to sell out in 10 minutes like we did in 2017.

Tickets will cost $36.50 to $196.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at noon. Unfortunately, they are being sold through the disaster that is Ticketmaster, so be patient and good luck!

