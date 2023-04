SZA Is Coming to St. Louis After All

click to enlarge ALBUM ART FOR SOS SZA wore a Blues jersey on the cover of her latest album.

Back in February, we thought St. Louis-born SZA had turned her back on her hometown. The singer behind hits like "Kill Bill" and "Good Days" is even wearing a St. Louis Blues jacket on the cover of heralbum (the one she's touring behind), so we felt the diss especially deeply.Well, we should not have doubted our hometown hero because in a recently released batch of tour dates, SZA is stopping byon October 11. The show will start at 8 p.m.Now, we as a city are obliged to show the other artists that have recently snubbed St. Louis (looking at you Tay Tay and Springsteen) that they made a big mistake. Maybe we can get the show to sell out in 10 minutes like we did in 2017.Tickets will cost $36.50 to $196.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14, at noon . Unfortunately, they are being sold through the disaster that is Ticketmaster , so be patient and good luck!