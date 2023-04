click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Lizzo.

Lizzo w/ Latto

8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue. $96.50 to $126.50. 314-241-1888.

Everyone's favorite classically trained flautist is headed back to St. Louis. That's right, Lizzo is coming to town, and she's bringing her jubilant stage show with her. The celebrated rapper, singer and actress last came through for a pre-pandemic event at the Pageant in October of 2019 (about 400 years or so ago) that was a sold-out, sweaty good time. Lizzo's shows are known for offering fun, inclusive, body-positive entertainment to the masses, and this time her tour is going to fill up the Enterprise Center with an even bigger version of that same unapologetic dance-party vibe. Tickets to "The Special 2our" start at $36.50 and reach $126.50, but the opportunity to see the Queen in person is priceless.

About Damn Time Indeed: This tour is in support of Lizzo's latest album, Special. Released in July 2022, the album includes the single "About Damn Time," which secured Lizzo her first Grammy win in the Record of the Year category. We have a feeling it won't be her last. —Jaime Lees

click to enlarge VILMA JOVAISA Cheer-Accident.

Cheer-Accident w/ Zantigo, Astral Moth, Key Grip

7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue. $10. 314-359-2293.

The genre-bending post-rock darlings who comprise Cheer-Accident don't make their way to St. Louis often, but when they do it's always a must-see event. And only compounding the excitement for this week's show is the fact that it's taking place at Platypus, a considerably small venue given the act. We'll take it. With a career that spans all the way back to 1981, the Chicago band has made its name by defying expectations, zigging when others might zag and in general hurling the whole playbook on how to make music right out the window. Last year's Here Comes the Sunset, released by Skin Graft Records, sees Cheer-Accident leaning into what has always made it such a strange and enticing act, with proggy, dense songcraft colliding with pop sensibility in a manner that sees elements of R&B, Eurodance and melancholia thrown in for good measure. Oh, and of course, there's that Cheap Trick cover, a surprisingly faithful version of "Dream Police" — until it suddenly isn't anymore. In all, it's an album that few would dare attempt and even fewer could ever pull off, and it proves that Cheer-Accident is still the best there is at what it does.

Get Weird: Opening the show will be the suitably strange St. Louis acts Zantigo, Astral Moth and Key Grip, and any fan of Cheer-Accident will find a lot to love about all three. Make sure to arrive on time.

