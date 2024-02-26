The Killers and Beck Will Headline Evolution Festival in Forest Park This Fall

And Blondie and Jane's Addiction are coming too

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 8:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Killers frontman Brandon Flowers
Courtesy Chris Phelps
The Killers brought a packed crowd to Chaifetz Arena in March 2023. Now they'll be playing Forest Park as part of the second Evolution Festival.
Evolution Festival is coming back to Forest Park this September 28 to 29, and it's bringing a host of big names. The Killers and Beck will headline the two-day festival, joined by Blondie, Jane's Addiction, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Killer Mike and more.

Other performers include Todd Rundgren, Pete Yorn, Elle King and Son Volt.

Festival organizers made the announcement this morning, saying they were excited to be coming back after launching last summer.

"We are thrilled to bring EVOLUTION FESTIVAL back to Forest Park for its second year," said festival producers Steve Schankman and Joe Litvag in a joint statement. "Building upon the success of our inaugural year, we are committed to creating a dynamic and inclusive experience that celebrates music, food, and community. We look forward to welcoming fans to what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.”

Weekend passes start as low as $129.50 and will be available for purchase this Wednesday, February 28, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. See the festival website, www.evolutionfestival.com, for more info.

click to enlarge The Killers and Beck Will Headline Evolution Festival in Forest Park This Fall (2)

Evolution Festival launched last August, featuring the Black Keys, Brandi Carlile and more. The two-day debut won raves from RFT critic Steve Leftridge, who saw every single band that played. You can read his take on the inaugural festival, and check out photos of fans, below.

Related
A fan watches Evolution Festival's debut in Forest Park from the VIP area.

25 Takeaways from the Inaugural Evolution Festival in Forest Park: Our critic caught every single band — and found a whole lot to be excited about


Slideshow

Everyone We Saw at Evolution Festival in Forest Park

Max Bouvatte
127 slides
Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte Max Bouvatte
Click to View 127 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells Tried to Explain Herself Yesterday

By Daniel Hill

KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells, right, shown with Aching Hearts bandmate Ryan Spearman in a publicity photo for their band.

Now Many TikTokers Are Breaking Into Nelly's Abandoned Wildwood Mansion

By Sarah Fenske

Nelly's abandoned mansion has been owned by a church group since 2021.

Wes Hoffman Made His New Album With a Little Help from His Friends

By Daniel Hill

Wes Hoffman, second from right, with a few of his friends.

YouTuber Finds Nelly's Wildwood Mansion Is Still Abandoned

By Sarah Fenske

Nelly's former mansion sold in 2021, but no one seems to have moved in yet.

Rising Star Hailey Whitters Brought Country Charm to the Old Rock House

By Steve Leftridge

Hailey Whitters expertly worked the crowd at the Old Rock House on February 15, 2024.

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Subscribe