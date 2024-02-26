The Killers and Beck Will Headline Evolution Festival in Forest Park This Fall

Other performers include Todd Rundgren, Pete Yorn, Elle King and Son Volt.
Festival organizers made the announcement this morning, saying they were excited to be coming back after launching last summer.
"We are thrilled to bring EVOLUTION FESTIVAL back to Forest Park for its second year," said festival producers Steve Schankman and Joe Litvag in a joint statement. "Building upon the success of our inaugural year, we are committed to creating a dynamic and inclusive experience that celebrates music, food, and community. We look forward to welcoming fans to what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.”
Weekend passes start as low as $129.50 and will be available for purchase this Wednesday, February 28, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. See the festival website, www.evolutionfestival.com, for more info.
Evolution Festival launched last August, featuring the Black Keys, Brandi Carlile and more. The two-day debut won raves from RFT critic Steve Leftridge, who saw every single band that played. You can read his take on the inaugural festival, and check out photos of fans, below.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed