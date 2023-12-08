The St. Louis Public Library Is Hosting Taylor Swift Con Because Why?

Because apparently Taylor Swift’s birthday is around the corner, and St. Louis Swifties act like it’s a national holiday.

Yes, the St. Louis Public Library is throwing a Taylor Con, because nothing says "happy birthday" like people you don’t know dressing up like you. It all goes down on December 13 from noon to 7:30 p.m.

And before you get too excited, no, the library stipulates that T. Swift herself will not be there — because St. Louis seems to be pretty far down on the Eras Tour list, if at all.



The free Taylor Con event will take place at the Central Library (1301 Olive Street) in downtown St. Louis.

So, shake off the shock of Taylor being announced Time’s Person of the Year by hopping on the dance floor for a mid-day dance party with some of her most overly played, upbeat songs. The library says space will be limited, so arrive earlier if you want optimal shaking-it-off space.

After that enchanted dance party, you can design a Taylor-tote, a Taylor-inspired poster or a Taylor fanzine. Better yet, write her a fan letter or take a selfie with Taylor. And calm down — again, it’s not the real Taylor. And it wouldn’t be a true Swiftie gathering without a full afternoon devoted to making Swiftie-themed friendship bracelets.

To take this Taylor-infatuated party to the next level, take part in the “What We Talk About When We Talk About Taylor Swift Panel and Q&A with Taylor Teachers” starting at 5 p.m. Because what do you talk about when you talk about Taylor? Her ex-boyfriends? Song conspiracy theories? Travis Kelce and your new obsession with football?



Or maybe you’re a T. Swift fanatic (and you are, because you’re a Swiftie), In that case, go head-to-head with a round of Taylor trivia during "Swiftie Scholars." Registration is required for Swiftie Scholars and can be done through the St. Louis Public Library's website.



Are you ready for it?



