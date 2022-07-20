St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

100 Shots Fired Between Downtown St. Louis Rentals

It's not the first shooting at a downtown short-term rental this year

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge Renters at two alleged Airbnb units fired up to 100 shots at each other Wednesday morning. - PAUL SABLEMAN VIA FLICKR
Paul Sableman VIA FLICKR
Renters at two alleged Airbnb units fired up to 100 shots at each other Wednesday morning.

Nearly 100 shots were fired during a shootout between alleged Airbnb renters early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1 a.m. in the Downtown West neighborhood, an argument broke out between parties staying on the 1900 block of Washington Ave and on the 400 block of North 20th Street.

Shortly after, a nearby resident told KSDK that they'd heard shots similar to “machine fire” for two to three minutes.
Witnesses stated to police that the shooting took place between separate Airbnb renters.

An Airbnb spokesperson told KSDK there are "no active listings or reservations at either property."

Two people were injured, according to the police's incident report.

The police noted that they arrested two suspects and seized “a large quantity” of narcotics and firearms in one of the rental units.

This is the most recent incident in a slew of deadly shootings this year at alleged rental units in the downtown area.

In early March, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Ely Walker Lofts. A few weeks later, two teenagers were killed at a birthday party at Cupples Station Loft Apartments. Both were thought to happen at short-term rentals.

During the police department's weekly crime update, Lt. Angela Dickerson said she doesn’t believe there’s an “ongoing problem” with violence in downtown area Airbnbs. Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the violence stems from a few “bad actors" who are "doing things they aren’t supposed to do or doing things they are not disclosing to Airbnb owners.”

In March, LaShana Lewis, chair of the St. Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association, told KMOV that the area was looking into restrictions on downtown rentals.

“Given recent events ... people seem to be now making sure that we have some sort of wrap-around [for] requirements for having Airbnb’s, especially in downtown,” Lewis said.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

By Ryan Krull

Alice Weiss, with her cat Julius, is accused of a 2004 murder. Her cousin alleges she committed the crime to find out if killing was as pleasurable as sex.

Cori Bush Arrested Outside Supreme Court at Pro-Choice Protest

By Jenna Jones

Cori Bush Arrested Outside Supreme Court at Pro-Choice Protest

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

By Mike Fitzgerald

Chuny Ann Reed's mother, Carolyn Reed, shows a photo of her daughter. The late Chuny Ann Reed was herself the mother of four, one of whom was severely disabled.

Also in News

Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate Votes Against Gay Marriage Protections

By Ryan Krull

Missouri U.S. Senate Candidate Votes Against Gay Marriage Protections

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

By Ryan Krull

Alice Weiss, with her cat Julius, is accused of a 2004 murder. Her cousin alleges she committed the crime to find out if killing was as pleasurable as sex.

Hartmann: It’s Time to Stop Coddling Cortex

By Ray Hartmann

4240 building at Cortex.

The State of Missouri Might Have a Stack of Cash Waiting for You

By Jaime Lees

The State of Missouri Might Have a Stack of Cash Waiting for You
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us