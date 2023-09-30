3rd Man Dies in 6 Weeks at Troubled St. Louis Jail

Juwon Carter had been held at the City Justice Center for 16 months awaiting trial

By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 7:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Juwon Carter died Saturday, September 29. - COURTESY LAWANDA JONES
COURTESY LAWANDA JONES
Juwon Carter died Saturday, September 29.

A 44-year-old man died this morning in the custody of St. Louis' City Justice Center, marking the tenth death of a CJC detainee in the past two years and the third since August 20. 

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety confirmed that around 2 a.m. Juwon Carter's cellmate notified jail staff that Carter was experiencing a medical emergency. Corrections officers administered Narcan to Carter “as a precautionary measure" and Carter was taken to a hospital. 

According to the Department of Public Safety, Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah secured a release from a judge so that Carter's family could be with him at the hospital and "make medical decisions." Carter died a few minutes after 10:30 a.m.

Carter's death comes as jail operations in St. Louis city are increasingly drawing criticism. In addition to the deaths, the city jail experienced a hostage situation last month which many said was more akin to a riot. There have also been numerous reports of detainees meeting with their attorneys clothed in only underwear.

“This is the third death in 40 days in this hellhole," oversight board member Mike Milton tells the RFT. "Additionally, Juwon was held in pretrial detention for 16 months, only accused of a crime. This is severe neglect by the circuit attorney's office, the mayor, and the courts."

Milton adds, "They continue to ignore the people’s demands and stonewall Detention Facility Oversight Board. Change is needed now.”

"Ten deaths. Still no acknowledgement of responsibility or plans to change by this administration," Detention Facility Oversight Board member Pamela Walker wrote on Twitter responding to Carter's death.

On Monday, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge joined a growing chorus of activists, members of the jail civilian oversight board and others in calling for Clemons-Abdullah to either resign as the city's corrections head or for Mayor Tishaura Jones to fire her. Previously, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green stated that the jail needed "an immediate change in leadership." However, the Post-Dispatch reported that Green later walked the comment back, saying that a change in leadership could also mean "hiring experts to help the commissioner."

Jones has remained steadfast in support of Clemons-Abdullah.

Carter had been in the City Justice Center since May of 2022 on involuntary manslaughter charges. According to the Post-Dispatch, Carter was accused of "recklessly" causing the death of his infant son Juwon Carter Jr., for whom Carter was the sole caretaker. The infant died of a seizure disorder in Mary 2021 after Carter claimed to have taken the child in for medical care when he had not. 

In his almost year and a half locked up, Carter had accrued no disciplinary record and regularly worked in the jail's kitchen, the Department of Public Safety said.

Related
Police Are Investigating St. Louis Jail Death as ‘Criminal’

Police Are Investigating St. Louis Jail Death as ‘Criminal’: The oversight board has been told to stand down — but no other details

Related
Alderman Rasheen speaking outside the City Justice Center.

Alderman Calls for St. Louis Corrections Commissioner to Be Fired: Rasheen Aldridge spoke at a protest outside the troubled City Justice Center

Related
Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge introduced a bill on Friday that somewhat satiates the concerns of Detention Facility Oversight Board members.

‘Just the Beginning’: Jail Oversight Board Sees Progress in New Bill: Alderman Rasheen Aldridge has introduced a bill to give St. Louis’ Detention Facility Oversight Board more teeth



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’ — and Proud of It

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

Ameristar Casino to Open Missouri's First Amazon AI Store

By Monica Obradovic

Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.

Missouri Pastor Insists Youth 'Book Burn' Event Is Not What You Think

By Monica Obradovic

Emmanuel Chapel plans a nice, laidback bonfire of Oujia boards and porn.

Does Josh Hawley Own More Than One Shirt?

By Monica Obradovic

Does Josh Hawley Own More Than One Shirt?

Also in News

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us