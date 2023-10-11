A Solar Eclipse Will Mostly Blot Out the Sun in St. Louis This Saturday

It will be a partial eclipse, but it's still totally eerie

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 1:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
No, that's not the moon. That's the sun during a solar eclipse as viewed from South City.
PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
No, that's not the moon. That's the sun during a solar eclipse as viewed from south St. Louis.
There's something special about seeing the moon blot out the sun — for a few minutes, at least. Which explains why, year after year, crowds gather around the world to do just that, with some even traveling for the pleasure.

This weekend, the U.S. will experience a solar eclipse, and Missourians can check out the phenomenon for themselves — and won't even have to travel to do so. The eclipse takes place on Saturday, October 14, beginning shortly after 11 a.m. CDT and ending in Texas a little after noon CDT, according to NASA.

Missouri will only experience a partial solar eclipse, and depending where you are in the state, you'll see about a 50 to 60 percent eclipse. According to NASA's interactive map, you should be able to watch from 11:11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with peak coverage at 11:56 p.m.

The thing about a partial solar eclipse, though, is that there will be even more sunlight than usual. So don't even think about trying to watch without eye protection. Squinting will not cut it. You need to be wearing eclipse glasses (which you can pick up at the Science Center) or to view it using a pinhole projector (find instructions here on building one).

Finally, if you don't catch Saturday's show, don't fear it's your last chance. St. Louis will see another eclipse — this one a total — on April 8, 2024.

Related
Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday: Catch a blood moon on Election Day morning


Slideshow

21 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Bars in St. Louis

Zoomies Pet Cafe(5838 Macklind Avenue, zoomiespetcafe.com)This pet cafe was made just for you and your pup. Zoomies can be your home-away-from-home when both you and your dog want to get out of the house. The coffee is good, the Wi-Fi signal is strong and they'll even feed you both, too. Pick up a treat for your dog, order yourself the avocado toast and get your stupid emails read all at Zoomies Pet Cafe.
21 slides
The Doghaus(1800 South 10th Street, thedoghaussoulard.com)It's a bar. For you and your dogs. So, basically, it's heaven. The two-story restaurant and bar not only welcomes in your dog, but it has a full dog park out back, too. So if your pup is more into sniffing around than drinking, he can have some fun, too. Ices Plain & Fancy(2256 South 39th Street, icesplainandfancy.com)If you're headed out to Ices Plain & Fancy, bring your little doggie along, too. They have a special dog ice cream there just for your pup and also a little patio on which you can enjoy your treats together. MoKaBe’s Coffeehouse(3606 Arsenal Street, mokabescoffeehouse.com)MoKaBe's has always welcomed dogs. The legendary South Grand coffee shop is a safe haven for people and for pups. They keep big water bowls outside on their patio so that even dogs just passing by can grab a drink, too. Bar K(4565 McRee Avenue, barkdogbar.com)Bar K has everything you could want in a dog bar. Not only are the drinks good and the fence high, but they also have great freshly made items for both you and your dog on the menu, too. Grab a Chicken Avocado Sandwich for yourself and an order of Turkey and Sweet Potato Meatballs for your pup. You'll both have a great night out. Side Project Brewing(7458 Manchester Road, Maplewood; sideprojectbrewing.com)Plenty of establishments don't mind if you hang out outside with your dog, but Side Project Brewing lets them come inside, too. They have to be on a leash, of course, but they're welcome to come hang out with you and your friends as you try some tasty brews. Hammerstone’s(2028 South 9th Street, hammerstones.net)On the patio at Hammerstone's, they don't just allow dogs, the celebrate them. The employees at this dog-loving Soulard restaurant and bar will go out of their way to make your dog feel welcome. They always have treats on hand and big bowls of cold water ready, too.
Click to View 21 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

A St. Louis Cop Said No to Kim Gardner — and Killers Got Off Easy

By Jeremy Kohler and Ryan Krull

Former St. Louis police detective Roger Murphey poses for a portrait Friday, June 16, 2023, in an alley behind buildings on Shenandoah Avenue.

Pagedale Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Turns Himself In

By Ryan Krull

Pagedale Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Turns Himself In

A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette

By Sarah Fenske

Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.

Also in News

Fast Food King Wants to Be Missouri's Next Governor (Maybe)

By Sarah Fenske

Panera location.

A Giant Indoor Pickleball Complex Is Coming Soon to Olivette

By Sarah Fenske

Conceptual rendering of Padel + Pickle Club of St. Louis.

Tap MoDOT's Uber Vouchers to Get Your Drunk Ass Home Safe

By Jessica Rogen

Three cocktails on a bar.

Missouri Woman Caught Stealing a Fire Truck, Crashing It into a Tree

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Jade Gibbs from July 2022 arrest.
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us