Another Pedestrian Killed by Driver in St. Louis' South City

Last night, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near an area of St. Louis' south city which has recently seen increased calls by residents to make streets safer.
This morning, KMOV reported that around 6:45 p.m. Sunday a woman was hit by a car at Gravois and Spring avenues in Tower Grove South. She died as a result of her injuries. The motorist fled.
The intersection is only a few blocks away from South Grand Avenue, where a dining and shopping district has become a flashpoint for members advocating to curb pedestrian deaths caused by dangerous driving.
A man was killed crossing Grand at Juniata Street in mid-July. In early September, the driver of a white Kia collided with and killed a bicyclist on Grand, just east of Tower Grove Park.
St. Louis Public Radio reported in February that pedestrian deaths spiked in the past two years not just on South Grand but in St. Louis as a whole.
Last week, bicyclists and others advocating for safer streets used duct-tape to hang "complimentary helmets" at crosswalks along South Grand as a way to urge city leaders to take action.
Last Monday, area residents met with city officials at the Carpenter Library on South Grand to express their frustration with speeding cars, drivers who ignore stop signs and the dangers pedestrians face simply crossing the street.
Two days later, Mayor Tishaura Jones wrote in an op-ed in the RFT that the city hopes to spend $40 million of COVID-relief funds to make streets safer for pedestrians.
Fox 2 News reported this morning that the woman killed last night was struck by a red sedan. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not released any further information about last night's pedestrian death. We will update the story when they do.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.