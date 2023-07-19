Woman in St. Louis County Chief of Staff’s Sex Tape Sues Him and 3 Others

click to enlarge Courtesy photo File photo of Calvin Harris, the former chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

The woman who was filmed giving oral sex to the then-chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in a county government building is now suing a host of people for allegedly disseminating the video. The suit identifies the woman only as “Jane Doe.”

Doe filed suit today in St. Louis Circuit Court against both Calvin Harris, the former chief of staff, who is alleged to have shot the video without her knowledge, as well as former Missouri Representative Shamed Dogan (R-St. Louis County) and Rodney Leger, a Chicago man who now faces criminal charges for sharing the video without her consent.

The fourth and final defendant in the suit is Constance Vaughn, a woman allegedly in an "in and off again" romantic relationship with both Harris and Leger. The suit accuses Vaughn of disseminating the video to Leger "for purposes of harassing, embarrassing, humiliating, and attacking" Jane Doe.

Doe says she committed the sex act in February of March of 2022, and that both she and Harris are identifiable in the video he shot.

The suit says that Dogan, Vaughn and Leger obtained the video in such a way that they ought have known it should have remained private.

According to the suit, Dogan attempted to justify his actions by citing state transparency laws. However, the suit accuses him of sending the video "for purposes of his political campaign." At the time, Dogan was seeking to unseat Harris' boss, Page, although he lost in the Republican primary.

Dogan sent the video via email to County Councilman Mark Harder, who sent it to Clayton Police. According to KSDK, the email's subject line was "Tax Dollars GROSSLY Misused at County Executive Office.”

The suit, filed by attorney Grant Boyd, accuses the various defendants of negligent infliction of emotional distress, as well as violating state law by disseminating the video to humiliate Doe. That claim rests on the state’s so-called “Greitens Law,” which was inspired by allegations that the former governor took a nude photo of his then-mistress without her consent.

