Missouri Man Who Brought Pitchfork to Jan. 6 Riot Charged with 5 Felonies

A Missouri man who marched up to the U.S. Capitol with a pitchfork, zip ties and duct tape, and twice grabbed a Capitol police officer while making his way into the building, has been charged with five felony counts in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Christopher Brian Roe, 39, is from Raytown, Missouri, just outside Kansas City. The insurrectionist is apparently KU proud — in addition to his farmer-approved weapon, he wore a Kansas sweatshirt while allegedly committing his litany of felonies and a few misdemeanors, too. That includes assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Roe was arrested at home on Tuesday, July 18, and made his first appearance at the federal court in Kansas City.
Prosecutors say Roe attended the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021. He then made his way to the Capitol building and approached the police line, pitchfork in hand. When he pushed an officer and grabbed his arm, another officers pepper-sprayed him.
But the Jayhawks fan would not be dissuaded. Charging documents say he twice breached the Capitol and was twice expelled, with Capitol police deploying pepper spray in his direction on more than one occasion. Again, he allegedly grabbed an officer's arm — and also tried to grab his baton.
After his second expulsion, Roe used a bike rack as a battering ram in an attempt to force his way inside a third time. Despite being part of a group that caused an estimated $980 in damages, he didn't succeed in getting back in.
At one point in the melee, Roe allegedly told a Capitol police officer, "You are protecting traitors and treasonists. They committed treason. And you shot one of us. That’s bullshit. Put your baton down and f***ing join us.” (The officer did not join him.)
The entire sequence is detailed in federal charging documents — and, oddly, seems to fly in the face of Tucker Carlson's carefully edited video of rioters behaving like well-behaved band geeks on a field trip.
Quoth the then-Fox News host, "They were peaceful, they were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers [who] queued up in neat little lines."
No mention of duct tape, zip ties or pitchforks. No mention of a Jayhawks fan grabbing at officers' arms and baton. It's almost like an alternate reality!
We'll have to see what a jury of Roe's peers makes of the case against him. But boy do prosecutors seem to have a lot of evidence.
