Missouri Man Who Brought Pitchfork to Jan. 6 Riot Charged with 5 Felonies

Christopher Brian Roe also allegedly used a bike rack as a battering ram

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Prosecutors say Christopher Brian Roe assaulted an officer. - VIA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
VIA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Prosecutors say Christopher Brian Roe assaulted an officer.

A Missouri man who marched up to the U.S. Capitol with a pitchfork, zip ties and duct tape, and twice grabbed a Capitol police officer while making his way into the building, has been charged with five felony counts in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Brian Roe, 39, is from Raytown, Missouri, just outside Kansas City. The insurrectionist is apparently KU proud — in addition to his farmer-approved weapon, he wore a Kansas sweatshirt while allegedly committing his litany of felonies and a few misdemeanors, too. That includes assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
click to enlarge Christopher Roe, using every Missouri farm boy's weapon of choice. - VIA DOJ
VIA DOJ
Christopher Roe, using every Missouri farm boy's weapon of choice.

Roe was arrested at home on Tuesday, July 18, and made his first appearance at the federal court in Kansas City.

Prosecutors say Roe attended the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021. He then made his way to the Capitol building and approached the police line, pitchfork in hand. When he pushed an officer and grabbed his arm,  another officers pepper-sprayed him.

But the Jayhawks fan would not be dissuaded. Charging documents say he twice breached the Capitol and was twice expelled, with Capitol police deploying pepper spray in his direction on more than one occasion. Again, he allegedly grabbed an officer's arm — and also tried to grab his baton.

After his second expulsion, Roe used a bike rack as a battering ram in an attempt to force his way inside a third time. Despite being part of a group that caused an estimated $980 in damages, he didn't succeed in getting back in.

click to enlarge Prosecutor say this screenshot shows Christopher Roe using a bike rack as a battering ram. - VIA DOJ
VIA DOJ
Prosecutor say this screenshot shows Christopher Roe using a bike rack as a battering ram.

At one point in the melee, Roe allegedly told a Capitol police officer, "You are protecting traitors and treasonists. They committed treason. And you shot one of us. That’s bullshit. Put your baton down and f***ing join us.” (The officer did not join him.)

The entire sequence is detailed in federal charging documents — and, oddly, seems to fly in the face of Tucker Carlson's carefully edited video of rioters behaving like well-behaved band geeks on a field trip.

Quoth the then-Fox News host, "They were peaceful, they were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers [who] queued up in neat little lines."

No mention of duct tape, zip ties or pitchforks. No mention of a Jayhawks fan grabbing at officers' arms and baton. It's almost like an alternate reality!

We'll have to see what a jury of Roe's peers makes of the case against him. But boy do prosecutors seem to have a lot of evidence.
click to enlarge Ah yes, a meek set of tourists in an orderly queue. That's Christopher Roe in the circle, forcing his way in, prosecutors say. - VIA DOJ
VIA DOJ
Ah yes, a meek set of tourists in an orderly queue. That's Christopher Roe in the circle, forcing his way in, prosecutors say.
About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
