Missouri Town Hosts Multi-Day Fundraiser for Jan. 6 Insurrectionists, Of Course

While most of us know that the storming of the Capitol on January 6 — which led to seven related deaths and Senator Josh Hawley's infamous chicken run — was one of the worst days for the country, some missed the memo.
The event costs $150 for a three-day pass or $37.50 for a one-day pass. But "Any J6 Defendant previously or currently under indictment is absolutely free!" (Which begs the question how do you prove that? Show your subpoena?) All of the funds will go "right back to the J6 Community" organizers promise.
Unfortunately, this is extremely on brand for Missouri. Not only did former Attorney General Eric Schmitt's attempt to sue the federal government for trying to stop the spread of misinformation on social media work (at least for now), we also joined the states that fought to block Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan.
The Post-Dispatch spoke with Chuck Tanner, research director at the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights. He works in tracking extremist activity. "These events are really important to watch," he cautioned. "You see at them the contours of a movement stretching from the halls of government to far-right publications and groups — and a movement that continues to frame January 6 insurrectionists as martyrs and build out a framework for another far right, nationalist insurrection."
Considering that kid from Chesterfield tried to storm the White House with a U-Haul van and a Nazi flag a few weeks ago, it may be too late. The U.S. should strongly consider seceding from us.
