Big Old Sinkhole Closes Bates Exit of I-55 in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

The sinkhole was in evidence while crews worked on site this morning and appeared to be more than a few feet deep.
In a short press release, MoDOT said it was "evaluating the situation at the base of the ramp and will determine what actions need to be taken before the ramp can safely be reopened."
The chasm only adds to the annoyances on I-55 lately, which is under a major reconstruction that has lanes narrowed to allow work crews to operate. MoDOT now recommends drivers detour to Loughborough Avenue, turn left and follow Loughborough to South Broadway, turn left and follow South Broadway back to Bates.
Sinkholes in Missouri are often associated with the area's karst topography and are sometimes naturally occurring. But the state Department of Natural Resources notes they can also be associated with man-made features — which seems more than likely on a highway off-ramp.
See Zachary Linhares' photos of the scene below:
