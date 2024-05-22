Caught on Video, Sheriff Says He’s Ready to ‘Turn It All Over’ to Deputy

Video of St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts taken by a former deputy suggests that the sheriff has a successor in mind to hand the reins of the department over to, even as Betts is in an increasingly heated campaign for reelection.

"I ain't here for all this rigmarole," Betts says in the video while seated behind his desk at the Carnahan Courthouse. "The Lord sent me here to turn this department around and I'm doing the best I can and I think I've done a good job. I've got about eight months and I'm going to qualify for my fourth pension."

He goes on, "Right now I can walk up out of here and live happily ever after and forget about all this...and live like a king."

The sheriff then says his wife has been in Atlanta looking at houses and that the other deputy in the room, Donald Hawkins, is someone Betts has been training "to turn it all over to him."

Asked about the video, Betts tells the RFT, “My future plans are to win reelection on August 6th by a wide margin and to continue my mission as the top elected law enforcement official to make St. Louis safer and stronger. Serving the people of St. Louis with integrity, honor and professional law enforcement qualifications is a sacred responsibility, and I intend to complete that mission.”

The video of Betts was taken by Barbara Chavers, who retired from the sheriff's office in 2016 after 24 years of service. Chavers now works security at Schnucks at Grand and Gravois. Betts' brother Howard works security there, too.

Chavers tells the RFT that she was summoned to Betts' office last week after Betts' brother made the sheriff aware that she was supporting Montgomery. It was no secret: Chavers had filmed a Facebook live video in which she said she was supporting Betts' opponent Alfred Montgomery in the election this fall. "Make the judges safe," she says in the video, standing in front of a large Montgomery sign on Gravois Avenue. "They need a sheriff who is going to make their courtrooms safe."

In his office, even as Chavers made clear she was filming him, Betts told Chavers he was "flabbergasted" and "stunned" she was supporting Montgomery.

"I don't know what I did that would make you go against the preacher man," he says, referring to himself. He then refers to Montgomery as "ungodly."

Betts goes on to say that not long ago, he was walking in his neighborhood on St. Louis Avenue near 20th Street when suddenly Montgomery pulled up in his car and, according to Betts, shouted, "You motherfucker, you this, you that. You're taking my signs down."

Montgomery tells the RFT that he’s never interacted with Betts outside of candidate forums and neighborhood meetings.

“I don’t think anyone with good sense would do something like that to a sitting sheriff,” Montgomery says.

Montgomery has had campaign signs missing and on at least two occasions has obtained video of people tearing them down. (Chavers notes that the sign that she filmed her original Facebook video in front of is itself now missing.)

One man who lives near Columbus Square says that he recently put out two Montgomery signs, which later went missing. "If they keep taking them, I'll keep putting them up," he said.

Betts says he has nothing to do with the missing signs. In the video Chavers filmed in Betts' office, Betts says that his campaign isn't in a spot where it needs to resort to tearing down opponents' signs.

"If you sit here long enough, a man is getting ready to come across the street from City Hall bringing me $500, today," Betts says. "I'm getting that kind of support. I don't need to tear down signs."

