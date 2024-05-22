  1. News
Fenton Man Charged in Sword Attack on Roommate

Angelus Scott allegedly used a katana, known for its curved blade

By
May 22, 2024 at 5:00 am
A katana sword, like these on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum, is said to have been used in a recent assault in St. Louis County.
A katana sword, like these on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum, is said to have been used in a recent assault in St. Louis County.
A warrant is out for a Fenton man's arrest after he allegedly attacked his roommate with a sword. 

Police say that on Sunday, Angelus Scott spoke openly about "slicing his roommate's head" before he grabbed a sword, raised it up and then swung it down at the roommate. 

The roommate grabbed Scott's hand in time to prevent injury. When police arrived at the scene, they found the weapon used in the assault. 

The sword in question was a katana, which is a Japanese sword recognizable for its curved blade. 

This isn’t the first time a samurai-style sword has been used to violent effect in St. Louis. In 2018, a man hearing voices slaughtered his ex-boyfriend with a samurai sword. His mother said he suffered from schizoaffective disorder.

As for Scott, 35, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was charged yesterday with two felonies, assault first degree and armed criminal action. The warrant for his arrest says he is to be held on $200,000 bond.

Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
