Celebrate Fuel Day With Discounted Gas at Circle K

If you are feeling the pain at the pump, then this flash sale will be good news. Circle K is offering reduced price gas this afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. in honor of Fuel Day, which is apparently today.
Participating Circle K locations will reduce the price of gas by 40 cents per gallon, and many will be handing out fuel discount cards offering an extra 10 cents off per gallon.
If you're lucky enough to live in the Metro East, you can also get a free car wash from 4 to 7 p.m. at Circle K-acquired Rainstorm Car Wash locations. There are roughly 30 such car washes across Illinois. Visit circlek.com/fuel-day to find out if you're near one.
Is fuel day something Circle K probably made up? Yes. Are they also offering a discount on fuel that means you can still refrain from putting the suspicious-but-cheap E-15 gas in your car? Also yes.
