City of St. Louis to Begin Bi-Weekly Monkeypox Updates Online

Monkeypox cases are increasing in St. Louis and nationally.
As if one major public health scare hasn’t already been enough to deal with, it seems that we might need to keep an eye on Monkeypox at the local level now, too.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health made a Facebook post
saying that they’re going to start sharing a “bi-weekly update on the monkeypox case counts in our community.”
St. Louis City has had 25 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases of Monkeypox. There have been 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox in St. Louis County. Jefferson County reported its first case yesterday
.
The vaccine supply for Monkeypox is limited, but St. Louis City says that anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should fill out an online form
to see if they qualify for vaccination.
To keep track of current case counts, follow the links below:
St. Louis City:
https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/monkeypox/
St. Louis County:
https://stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/public-health/monkeypox-data/