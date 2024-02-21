Cori Bush Calls Out Postal Service, Demands Answers

Some constituents have gone weeks without mail delivery

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
A mail truck drives down the street
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Congresswoman Cori Bush is demanding Postmaster General Louis DeJoy address resident's concerns about mail delays.

Congresswoman Cori Bush is demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy address the concerns of St. Louis residents experiencing sluggish mail.

As reported by the RFT in January, that includes anecdotes of some neighborhoods getting delivery only once or twice a week — and tracked mail showing up sometimes nearly a week after its estimated delivery date. The postmaster told one concerned city resident they were on “an overtime route.”

Bush suggested that the problems continue, and said some constituents reported receiving vital documents, including utility bills, Social Security checks and federal benefits documents weeks after their bills are due. 

“In some instances, documents are not delivered at all,” Bush wrote. She cited a dashboard by the U.S. Postal Service that shows first-class mail was delivered on-time only half of the time in the first week of February. Bush also noted that Ferguson residents have gone weeks without getting mail, as KTVI first reported.

“We have entire neighborhoods reporting that they haven’t received mail for a full week at a time,” Bush wrote. “These delays have a devastating impact on our seniors and folks with disabilities who rely on timely delivery of these documents.”

This isn’t the first time Bush has reached out to USPS. 

In September her office contacted USPS to follow-up on the concerns of residents in north county. She said she was told these delays were due to staffing shortages, but things have only gotten worse in the nearly five months since. 

During the Christmas holiday season, Bush’s office reported hearing from more than 20 seniors who had not received their mail in over a week.

“This caused great distress to those who feared their utilities may be cut off or they would face eviction for missing rent payments,” Bush wrote. 

When the RFT reached out in January, USPS provided few answers as to why the mail service in St. Louis is so terrible, but they did provide the following statement:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we are currently experiencing no delays in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. However, for anyone with a service-related issue, we recommend they go to www.usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage or utilize this direct web address: usps.force.com/emailus/s/. We are actively hiring in the St. Louis, MO area and interested applicants can get more information at www.usps.com/careers.” 

Bush asked the Postmaster General a series of questions and then closed with this: “Due to the serious negative impacts on the people of St. Louis, especially our most vulnerable, I ask that immediate action be taken to address these issues.”

Related
Some St. Louis neighborhoods have endured serious delays in getting their mail in recent months.

Experiencing Postal Service Delays in St. Louis? Blame the Darkness: The U.S. Postal Service has struggled to provide daily mail delivery in some city neighborhoods — but offers no real answers

Related
A mail truck drives down the street

Lee Enterprises Moves Most Papers to 3 Days a Week — and Mail Delivery: For the Post-Dispatch, there are 'no guarantees,' says union president Jeff Gordon


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Police Standoff in Lafayette Square Closes Jefferson Avenue

By Ryan Krull

A suspect barricaded in home near Jefferson Avenue on February 20, 2024.

Bob Cassilly’s Former Workshop Is in Peril of Demolition — Again

By Kallie Cox

Bob Cassilly’s former art studio sits vacant and boarded up on February 20, 2024.

Fox & Friends Invades St. Louis — And Mayor Jones’ Office Is Pushing Back

By Kallie Cox

Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones came to St. Louis to broadcast an inaccurate story inflating St. Louis crime.

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Also in News

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us