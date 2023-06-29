Lee Enterprises Moves Most Papers to 3 Days a Week — and Mail Delivery

For the Post-Dispatch, there are 'no guarantees,' says union president Jeff Gordon

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 8:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
A mail truck drives down the street
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Lee Enterprises will now rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver its newspapers in all but a handful of markets.
Lee Enterprises recently cut most of its 77 newspapers to three editions each week — and also moved to have the U.S. Postal Service, rather than carriers, deliver the editions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is an exception to both changes, says United Media Guild President Jeff Gordon. Like other bigger Lee papers in Omaha and Buffalo, the Post-Dispatch remains a daily — for now.

"There's no guarantees," Gordon says. "I have to think at some point the big markets will see a reduction as well. We've been told quite clearly the future is digital."

That future arrived with little fanfare last week for what the union says was the vast majority of Iowa-based Lee's 77 newspapers, including the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, Illinois.  Say goodbye to daily home delivery ... say hello to a three-day-old newspaper a few times in a week in your mailbox?

Of that mail delivery, Gordon acknowledges, "They'll have a lot of content that obviously won't be timely."

The one silver lining:  The Carbondale paper, which has a staff of approximately 10 writers and editors, is not seeing any layoffs at this time.

The unions representing Lee journalists have collectively, and strongly, condemned the changes. "This is another example of short-sighted cuts and a lack of investment in local journalism — the main product that supports the company and its investors," they wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.

Tracy Rouch, a spokeswoman for the Post-Dispatch, didn't respond to an email yesterday about the move to three days each week. Earlier this year, members of the United Media Guild voted 48-11 to reject Lee's call for voluntary furloughs in St. Louis, a move that the company had suggested would likely trigger layoffs.

Those layoffs have not materialized, which Gordon attributes to some senior writers and editors finding jobs elsewhere. "The only thing keeping us from layoffs is because longtime people have jumped to the Catholic News Service or PR jobs at the courthouse," he says, referring to a few recent departures, including features writer Valerie Schremp Hahn.

In her farewell letter to the newsroom this May, Hahn compared the Post-Dispatch (and the news business) to a "crazy train." To extend the metaphor, in cities like Carbondale, that train just eliminated daily service — and decided to start using a dirt road instead of the tracks.

Related
Two women play soccer.

Post-Dispatch Lays Off More Than Half Its Prep Sports Staff: STLhighschoolsports.com was a separate unit inside the paper devoted to prep sports


Related
Post-Dispatch staffers said no to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises.

Post-Dispatch Guild Rejects Furloughs by Lee Enterprises: The 48-11 vote by the United Media Guild wasn't even close


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Mangled Its Waterways For Decades. Now There May Be Hell to Pay

By Monica Obradovic

Alexis and Andre Rogers' family was displaced for three months after a flood inundated their University City home in July 2022.

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis' Skate Church Sk8Liborius Destroyed in Overnight Fire

St. Louis Man Facing Charges for 12 Target Store Thefts Makes It 13

By Ryan Krull

Nicholas Pannell booking photo.

St. Louis Judge Dismisses $100M Suit Over Chess Cheating Allegations

By Sarah Fenske

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Also in News

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

Ralph Yarl Speaks to the Media for First Time: 'Sometimes My Mind Is Just Foggy'

By Ryan Krull

Ralph Yarl and his mother, Cleo Nagbe, speaking to journalist Robin Roberts.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

By Sarah Fenske

Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.

New Starting Lineup Powers St. Louis City SC's Victory Over San Jose

By Julian Trejo

Samuel Adeniran chases the ball during the match against the San Jose Earthquakes.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us