Even More Snow and Sleet Headed to Southern Missouri Tonight

Heads up, commuters

Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 3:50 pm

Highways across southern Missouri are still coated in ice after wintry precipitation last night, and now there’s another round of sleet and snow on the way to the area tonight. If you live south of St. Louis or have to drive there anytime soon, you’ll definitely want to check out the forecast.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis is predicting that portions south of the metro area will receive another inch of snow and another half inch of sleet that will impact the evening commute.

Radar shows the storm slipping just south of Park Hills — which is the same area of Missouri that is experiencing dangerous precipitation covering the highways already.

Highways and roads in the St. Louis area got slippery last night when a little bit of moisture turned into ice and caused a 30-car pileup on Highway 64, but south of St. Louis was hit harder and now it looks like it will get hit by snow and sleet again tonight.

Be careful down there, southern Missouri friends and commuters.

