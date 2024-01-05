Flight Logs Show Sex Perv Jeffrey Epstein Made a Trip to St. Louis

…. But it’s not clear what he was doing here

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge One of Jeffrey Epstein's booking photos.
NY STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
The late Jeffrey Epstein in one of his many booking photos.

Does anybody know what was going on in St. Louis on October 4, 1997?

Why are we asking about that specific date? Well, after skimming through 100 or so pages of the flight logs of the plane belonging to possible CIA asset and certain sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, it appears that among the hundreds of recorded flights, Epstein's plane flew exactly once in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on that day in October 26 years ago.

The logs were first released in 2021 amid the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who appears to have been in St. Louis that day as well. They recently resurfaced on social media as a trove of new Epstein-related material became public thanks to a civil lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell.

Curiously, the flight from Palm Beach International into Lambert is notated "reposition." The flight back from St. Louis to Florida is marked "JE, GM," indicating Maxwell and Epstein were on board.

A pilot source explains that "reposition" probably indicates it was a deadhead flight, meaning that the pilot flew without passengers from Palm Beach to St. Louis, where Maxwell and Epstein were then picked up. 

Were the two stranded here? Did they for some reason fly commercial into St. Louis? A map included in a different lawsuit Giuffre filed against Prince Andrew shows our city as one of the places she flew aboard Epstein's plane when underage, but the date of the flight was not specified. However, Giuffre did not meet up with Maxwell and Epstein until 2000, so that would have had to have been a separate trip.

So, anyway, what was going on in St. Louis October 4, 1997? It was a Saturday. The Blues were away against the Stars. Louis Farrakhan was in town (but he was probably no fan of Epstein, even back then). If you have a thumbtack, we have some twine.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

