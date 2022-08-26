Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Former BOA President Lewis Reed Admits to Bribery Charges

Reed said he wasn't guilty in June

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 12:14 pm

click to enlarge Lewis Reed
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Lewis Reed was president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen since 2007.

Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in court today. He will be sentenced on December 6.

Reed originally said he was not guilty when his charges became public in June and did not plan to resign, though he stepped down days later after calls for his resignation mounted.

Prosecutors had alleged Reed and his two co-defendants — former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad — accepted cash bribes and other gifts in exchange for their help in securing tax abatement for a developer.

Related
Lewis Reed speaking to the press after an unsealed federal indictment implicated him in a bribery scheme.

Downfall: A Guide To the Scandal Rocking St. Louis' City Hall: Three former aldermen caught in a bribery scheme, according to a federal indictment


Up until his resignation, Reed was the longest serving member of the Board of Aldermen. His tenure spanned 20 years, starting with his election to Ward 6 alderman in 1999. He was elected to president in 2007 and kept the position through three failed attempts to become St. Louis mayor.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags

By Ryan Krull

Some St. Louis drivers skating by with temp tags may be in for rude awakening after flooding destroyed numerous local vehicles.

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win (2)

St. Louis Doctor Scammed Patients With Cheap Drugs, Bought Ugly Mansion

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Doctor Scammed Patients With Cheap Drugs, Bought Ugly Mansion

Also in News

Execution Date For Missouri Man Who Killed Cop Sparks Outrage

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us