Jefferson County Man Calls 911 from Beneath Collapsed Garage

This morning, firefighters in Jefferson County used airbags and other hydraulic tools to rescue a Cedar Hill man whose garage had collapsed on him.
According to a Facebook post from the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, emergency crews got a call around 10 a.m. about a person trapped in a collapsed building in a residential area.
Upon arriving at the scene on Ruble Lane, firefighters found that multiple buildings had collapsed and that the man who had called 911 was trapped beneath a detached garage.
The fire crew used the airbags and hydraulic tools to lift up the roof and free the trapped man.
"The property owner was working on removing dilapidated buildings when the collapse occurred. Luckily, he had his cell phone in his pocket and was able to contact 911," the Facebook post said.
The property owner was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries.
