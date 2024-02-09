Jeffrey Boyd Gets Released from Prison, But He’s Not Home Free Yet

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.

Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who has been serving a three-year sentence for taking bribes and wire fraud, is no longer behind bars.

The former Ward 22 alderman was transferred to a St. Louis Residential Reentry management field office, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

It is unclear where exactly Boyd is staying now or what prompted the transfer. RFT contacted the Bureau of Prisons for answers but hasn’t received a response.

Boyd was convicted in 2022 along with former Board President Lewis Reed, and 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.

Boyd pleaded guilty to his role in the bribery scheme and admitted to accepting $9,500 in cash bribes from a businessman and later helping him commit insurance fraud.

Boyd was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $23,688. He later gave an emotional interview saying he was an alcoholic and had no memory of even taking his first bribe.



In a December 4 court filing Boyd’s lawyers argued for his early release in accordance with new federal sentencing guidelines. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark, however, denied that request less than a month ago.

